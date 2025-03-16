India Masters vs West Indies Masters Live Score, IML 2025 Final: Tendulkar vs Lara to decide the title

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Live Score, IML 2025 Final: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are two of the most accomplished of the former cricketers that played in this league and it is one of them who will finish it as champions. India have largely remained unchallenged in this tournament and so have the West Indies. Between the two of them, though, it is the West Indies who have had to deal with defeat slightly more often. They lost their third match of the league to Sri Lanka by 21 runs and then their fourth match to India themselves by seven runs....Read More

It was also a much closer match for the West Indies in the semi-finals but, maybe a little worryingly for India, they reversed one of the two defeats they suffered in the league stage. Lara's side beat Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka by six runs in a thriller of a game that boiled down to the last over.

India, the only other side to beat the West Indies in the league stage, romped to the final with a 94-run win over Australia. Shahbaz Nadeem took four wickets as Australia were all out for 126 chasing a target of 221. Australia lost as many as three wickets in the powerplay, including those of Shane Watson and Ben Dunk who have been their chief source of runs in this tournament. Vinay Kumar struck twice while Shahbaz Nadeem got one and Australia were left with a score of 51/3 at the end of the powerplay.

There were many positives for India to take in that match. Captain Tendulkar ensured that they struck at over 10 runs an over throughout the powerplay. Yuvraj Singh put up a partnership of 47 runs with the great man before the latter fell on 42 off 30. Yuvraj continued on his own merry way before falling on 59 in 30 balls. Yusuf and Irfan Pathan then provided a big finish to take India to a score of 220/7.