‘India need an extra batter because Rahane, Pant aren’t in form’: Pakistan cricketer suggests major change for 4th Test

India’s loss to England by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley on Tuesday has fuelled the discussion of playing Ravichandran Ashwin in the next match. Virat Kohli & Co will face the hosts in the fourth Test at Oval and several experts of the game believe that it’s a high time for the visitors to get the services of their most-trusted off-spinner.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal is the latest cricketer to join the bandwagon. In his latest YouTube video, he opined the pitches for the last two Tests do not require to go with four fast bowlers. He also added that the visitors need to rework on their strategy.

“I don’t think the pitches for the remaining Tests need so many pacers. They should bring in Ashwin now. Team India also need an extra batter because Rahane and Pant are not in form, so the side will need some backup,” he said.

Akmal further highlighted the inconsistency of India’s middle-order. He said the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant need to come up with big scores in the rest of the two games of the series.

“India were depending a lot on Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Their partnership was crucial against the new ball. Had they batted out the tricky period, things would have gotten easier. But Pujara got out early, without adding to his overnight score of 91,” Kamran Akmal said.

“Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant are due for runs. Pujara and Kohli scored some runs at Headingley but there will be lot of pressure on Rahane and Pant. They will need to score runs in the coming Tests,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Ollie Robinson bagged a five-wicket haul, his second in Test cricket, to script India’s batting collapse in the second innings. India lost eight wickets for addition of only 63 runs and the memories of a morning collapse in Adelaide once again became fresh as good balls found their way either into the gloves or hands of slip fielders.