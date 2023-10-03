Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'IND need more players like Rinku, Suryakumar...': Sehwag's 'explosive' post after team survives Nepal Asian Games scare

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 03, 2023 01:52 PM IST

Sehwag wasn't quite happy as he rather exposed a major chink in Indian batting thought process, not just for the Asian Games, but perhaps in general.

India survived a sheer scare against Nepal on Tuesday in the quarterfinal tie of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou before making it through to the semifinal. No praise would be enough for the Monty Desai-coached side as the smaller dimensions at the at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field helped them embarrass two Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh (2/43) and Avesh Khan (3/32), who gave away 75 runs in their 8 overs, while the Nepal team smashed a record 14 sixes as well. Despite the thrashing the bowlers received, Nepal was eventually restricted to 179 for nine as India secured their semifinal berth with a 23-run win. But batting legend Virender Sehwag wasn't quite happy as he rather exposed a major chink in Indian batting thought process, not just for the Asian Games, but perhaps in general.

Virender Sehwag has his say on India's performance against Nepal in Asian Games

There were probably two knocks that stood out and eventually made the difference for India in the thriller of a contest. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal attacked the Nepal bowlers right from the word go even as his partner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain, looked rusty. They surely did stitch a 100-run stand in just 55 balls, but Jaiswal was the complete aggressor in the partnership, having already smashed 70 off just 33 while the skipper batted at almost a run-a-ball (25 off 22).

Jaiswal eventually smashed a 48-ball ton before Nepal inflicted a collapse, sending India three down in 18 balls for 16 runs. Yet India finished with 202 for four and it was eventually down to Rinku Singh, who smashed 37 off 15, with four sixes and two boundaries.

Taking to social media after India survived what could have been the biggest upset so far at the Games, Sehwag urged India to groom more explosive batters like Rinku and Suryakumar Yadav for the T20 game rather than having anchor-style batters, which he feels are in abundance in the Indian side.

"I just feel we have too many batters who play in the same gear. Need to nurture more explosive players who can play top gear, especially in T20 cricket. Many more in the Rinku and SKY mode needed to become a dangerous side," he posted.

India will play their semifinal tie on October 6. A win will guarantee them at least a silver in Asian Games while upon a defeat, they will have to vie for the bronze medal against the losing side of the second semifinal match.

