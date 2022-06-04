India needed 15-20 in final vs Pak. Miandad said 'Gaadi kyu dekh raha hai?': Ravi Shastri recalls World Series

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri shared fond memories of the 1985 World Series, which India won and he was declared the Player of the Tournament. The former India all-rounder was awarded an Audi Car for his performance in the tournament. Shastri recently restored the vintage car. India had met arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of that tournament. Shastri recalled an interesting interaction with Pakistan batting legend Javed Miandad towards the end of that final.

Shastri said Miandad had tried to sledge him by mentioning the Audi car when India needed 15-20 runs to win the final.

"We needed some 15-20 runs more to beat Pakistan in the final of the 1985 Benson & Hedges tournament. I had a look at square-leg to check the field set by Javed Miandad, Pakistan’s captain. Javed perked up from midwicket

“Tu baar baar udhar kya deke raha hai” (Why are you looking there repeatedly?) he said in his characteristic lisp. “Gaadi ko kyun dekh raha hai?!” (Why are you looking at the car). Voh nahi milne waali hai tere ko! (You are not going to get it!).

"That’s when I had one proper look at it, and told him, “Javed, meri taraf hi aa Rahi hai! (It’s coming my way, only!)," Shastri said in his column for Indian Express.

Shastri narrated another incident to explain the significance of India's victory in the Word Series two years after lifting the World Cup.

"As a recall factor, more than most things I have done in my life, this car stands at the top. The six sixes had a recall value but this is the biggest in my career. The circumstances aligned: The timing of one-day cricket, day-and-night matches coming in from Australia, Channel 9 coming into India for the first time, 1983 was all whites, this was colour clothing and that pristine telecast. And of course when you get Pakistan in a final, no one can ever forget it – if you win it.

"Years later, I remember I was in Frankfurt in Germany on a holiday, having a nice pint of typical German beer. A big, tall Pathan walked across, obviously from North-Western frontier of Pakistan or Afghanistan. He recognised me and the first thing he asked me was, “Oh Shastri Ji, voh Gaddi ki ki haal chaal!” (How is the car?). I said ‘bikul teek-taak!” (It is fine). That’s the kind of reach it has.

