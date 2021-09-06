'India or Kohli are not getting too many overs from Jadeja': Laxman says Shardul can be team's all-rounder going ahead

VVS Laxman was highly impressed with Shardul Thakur following the all-rounder's exploits with the bat in both innings of the Oval Test. In the first innings, Thakur scored 57 of 36 balls, without which, India would have struggled to put up what they did – 191, whereas in the second innings again, Thakur pummelled 60 off 72 balls and added 100 runs with Rishabh Pant for India’s seventh wicket. Laxman lauded Thakur’s batting, expressing delight over his strokeplay.

"Credit to Shardul Thakur. Hats off to him. First innings, he was the saviour for the Indian team, and now in this innings as well. Some of the shots he played… all round the park… the cover drive off Moeen Ali, the pull shot, the straight drive, the lofted drive… he’s got all the shots in the book. A very good display of batting from Shardul Thakur," Laxman said on ESPNCricinfo.

Having said that, Thakur's first innings bowling performance was lacklustre as he finished with 1/54, something that Laxman feels may not make the player an automatic pick in the XI, or say over Ishant Sharma or Mohammed Shami, both of whom missed this Test match owing to minor niggles. But Laxman made things interesting when he said that if the management is to fancy the idea of including Thakur in the Playing XI going ahead, they can do that by preferring him over Jadeja for the all-rounder's position.

"I would always go for bowlers who are penetrative. For me, the top seven are expected to contribute with the bat so the bowlers I would pick are going to be the ones who can pick up wickets. Thinking about it more, suppose you want to have Shardul Thakur (in the team), then probably Jadeja, the all-rounder, may miss out," added Laxman.

"India or Virat Kohli are not getting too many overs from Jadeja and Shardul Thakur can contribute with the bat like we have seen in this Test match. Then you have four quality and effective bowlers who can get you wickets and Shardul Thakur might as well bat at No. 7. So that is an option Virat Kohli can look at."