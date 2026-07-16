India pacer Gurnoor Brar warned by the ICC for his ‘inappropriate and dangerous’ act in the first ODI against England

India pacer Gurnoor Brar has been warned by the ICC for “throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and or dangerous manner during an international match.” The incident actually happened during the first ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday, in which India registered their first win on the ongoing UK tour after six defeats in T20Is against Ireland and England.

Gurnoor Brar had a great day at the office in the first game. (ANI Pic Service)

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The incident unfolded in the 8th over of the England innings. The match turned out to be good for Gurnoor, who made his international debut against Afghanistan last month at home. He returned figures of 2/61, having removed both openers, Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett. Brar also took a catch off the bowling off Prasidh Krishna and the seasoned Jos Buttler had to return to the dugout after scoring just 5. The 26-year-old tall pacer has also been handed one demerit point for his behaviour.

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{{^usCountry}} “India pacer Gurnoor Brar has been warned after breaching level one of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ODI series opener against England in Birmingham. Brar was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and or dangerous manner during an international match.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India pacer Gurnoor Brar has been warned after breaching level one of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ODI series opener against England in Birmingham. Brar was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and or dangerous manner during an international match.’ {{/usCountry}}

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"In addition, Brar has been handed one demerit point as part of his disciplinary record, making it his first offence in a 24-month period. The said incident took place in the eighth over of England’s innings, when Brar picked up the ball while fielding and threw it towards the batter in an inappropriate and dangerous manner. The pacer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charges were levelled by the on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Mike Burns, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth official Russell Warren,” an ICC release said ahead of the second game to be played on Thursday at Cardiff.

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“Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a six-wicket win over the hosts,” the release added.