Home / Cricket / India pacers can rattle Australia including Smith, Warner: Gautam Gambhir

India pacers can rattle Australia including Smith, Warner: Gautam Gambhir

Last time in 2018-19, India registered their first ever Test series in Australia but Australia missed the services of Smith and Warner. But Gambhir believes India have the bowling attack to rattle Australia even with the presence of those two batsmen.

cricket Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:18 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah of India chat during day four of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.(Getty Images)
         

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that the Virat Kohli-led side has the bowling attack to rattle the Australian batting line up including Steve Smith and David Warner, who were serving ball-tampering bans in the previous series Down Under.

India are slated to tour Australia in November for a gruelling four-Test series.

“Because India has got the bowling attack to rattle the Australian batting line-up even with David Warner and Steve Smith, but yeah, it’s going to be a different challenge than what it was last time around,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

“So, you would want Virat Kohli to fire plus the bowlers as well because it’s the bowlers that will win you the Test matches,” added the southpaw.

Last time in 2018-19, India registered their first ever Test series in Australia but Australia missed the services of Smith and Warner.

Gambhir, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning teams, said this time it will be a different challenge for the visitors.

“Whether it was his (Kohli’s) first tour, whether it was second tour, this time around, obviously, he (Kohli) would be gearing up for it because it’s going to be a different challenge with David Warner and Steve Smith coming back into the Australian Test line-up,” he said. PTI NRB BS BS

