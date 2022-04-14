Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Best picture on internet today': India, Pakistan fans thrilled as picture of Pujara, Rizwan in Sussex kit goes viral
cricket

'Best picture on internet today': India, Pakistan fans thrilled as picture of Pujara, Rizwan in Sussex kit goes viral

The fans from across India and Pakistan reacted to Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan donning the Sussex kit, as they made their debut today.
Pujara and Rizwan.(Twitter/Sussex)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:00 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made their respective debuts for Sussex in the County Championships (Division 2) on Thursday. The side is taking on Derbyshire in its second game of the tournament, and ahead of the scheduled start, Sussex posted a picture of their two international stars from India and Pakistan, as they posed for a picture after receiving their debut caps.

Also read: 'Sachin would get involved in every meeting': Raina narrates 2011 WC dressing room scenes; 'Knew this could be his last'

“Debut day for these two,” Sussex wrote on their official Twitter account with the picture of Pujara and Rizwan.

RELATED STORIES

This is Pujara's fifth stint in the County Championships, having earlier represented Derbyshire, Yorkshire (twice), and Nottinghamshire. Rizwan, meanwhile, is playing in his first County season.

As Sussex posted the picture, the fans from both India and Pakistan reacted:

Both players were named in the Sussex playing eleven which is captained by Tom Daines. With Derbyshire opting to bat, Pujara and Rizwan are expected to bat on day two.

Both the players stand at the opposite end of their international careers. While Pujara will be aiming to score a bagful of runs to make a Test comeback after being dropped following the tour of South Africa, Rizwan has been one of the best wicket-keeper batters in international cricket over the last couple of years.

With Sussex having lost their opening game, head coach Ian Salisbury included both overseas stars for the contest against Derbyshire.

"I am extremely excited to be able to bring in players of Rizwan and Pujara's quality into the side. Not only are they absolute world-class cricketers that will boost our performances on the pitch, but to have them around the boys and in the dressing room can only be a positive," said the head coach in a team statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cheteshwar pujara mohammad rizwan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP