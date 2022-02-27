India pip New Zealand to script massive T20I home record after clean-sweep series victory over Sri Lanka

Team India secured a comprehensive 6-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series to script a third-successive clean-sweep win under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. This was India's 12th successive victory in the shortest format of the game – a streak that began in the T20 World Cup last year when India defeated Afghanistan.

India also went past New Zealand to script a massive home record with the win in the final T20I in Dharamsala. This was India's 40th victory at home – the highest by a country in the shortest format. India went past the Kiwis (39 wins) to go top in the list of best international T20I sides on home soil.

India reached the top of the table in 61 games, which is also less than the second-placed New Zealand (70 matches), third-placed South Africa (70 matches) and fourth-placed West Indies (65 matches).

Here are the top-5 teams with the best home record in T20Is:

India - 40 wins

New Zealand - 39 wins

South Africa - 37 wins

West Indies - 32 wins

Australia - 31 wins

Earlier in the game, Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bat in Dharamsala. The Indian bowlers ran through the Sri Lankan top order and the visitors, at one stage, were reeling at 29/4 in the ninth over of the innings but captain Dasun Shanaka (74*) bailed the side out of a tricky position. Sri Lanka eventually ended with 146/5 in 20 overs.

In the chase, Dushmantha Chameera removed Rohit Sharma (5) early in the innings but Shreyas Iyer continued on his tremendous run, slamming a third-successive half-century in the series as he remained unbeaten on 73 to guide India to victory.

Team India will now return to action in the Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on March 4 in Mohali.

