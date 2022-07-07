India Predicted XI for 1st T20I vs England: Star 27-year-old to retain spot? IND face stiff test against Buttler-led ENG

With the decisive Edgbaston Test match now in the rear-view mirror, India will turn their attentions to the limited overs series against England. They will look to bounce back strong from the disappointment of the loss in Birmingham, and seek some redemption in the T20I and ODI series.

The T20I series will kick off on July 7 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with India fielding the same squad as the one which visited Ireland for the two-match series in June. However, there will be a significant addition in the form of Rohit Sharma, who has now recovered from his bout of Covid-19 and will lead the team against a strong England white-ball team, with the likes of Jos Buttler (their new captain following Eoin Morgan’s retirement), Jason Roy, and Liam Livingstone, all very powerful batters.

The players who participated in the Edgbaston Test will take this match off, but return in time for the second and third T20Is, as well as the ODI series. This will include Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah, amongst others.

The first T20I is likely to field a similar team to the ones led by Hardik Pandya in Ireland and then Dinesh Karthik in two warm-up tour matches against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. One of the openers will be substituted for Sharma — Sanju Samson was part of a record-breaking partnership with Deepak Hooda, but might be dropped to ensure a right-left combination at the top with the always-dangerous Ishan Kishan. The thoroughly impressive Deepak Hooda is likely to keep his spot at number 3, fresh off a century against Ireland, becoming only the fourth Indian to do so in a T20I.

Suryakumar Yadav is as sure a bet to score runs at 4 as any, and Hardik Pandya at 5 and Dinesh Karthik at 6 provide the team with explosive finishing as well as all-round abilities. The number 7 spot will be interesting, with a question to be asked about whether Rohit wants to go in with two spinners or just the one. Axar Patel might be replaced by an extra pacer, but his batting ability and tight economy in the middle overs are always appealing. Harshal Patel was impressive with the bat in the match against Northamptonshire, scoring a half-century, and he has the tendency to pick important wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the attack in this T20I and then retain his spot, given the vein of rich form he finds himself in. Yuzvendra Chahal was taken apart in the last match he played against England in England, but his career resurgence will mean he’s always a threat. The final pacer will be a three-way decision between Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik. Avesh is the most experienced of the lot, and might get the nod ahead of his younger colleagues.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan

Top order: Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya

Middle order: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel

Power hitters: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan

Spin bowlers: Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs England 1st T20I predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

