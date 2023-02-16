India Predicted XI for 2nd Test vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav to be dropped, KL Rahul's place under scanner

India pretty much had a dream Test match against Australia in Nagpur. The result also showed that - a victory by an innings and 132 runs. When all the focus was on the pitch and how it has been prepared to help the Indian spinners remove the Australian left-handers, pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj dismissed two of them - David Warner and Usman Khawaja - in the first three overs of the Test match after the visitors opted to bat first. Making a comeback to the Indian side after five months, Ravindra Jadeja then got into the act by first dislodging the dangerous-looking Marnus Labuschagne one short of his fifty and then giving a body blow to Australia by getting through Steve Smith's defences. Jadeja picked up five wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three to run through the Australian lower-order and bowl them out for 177.

India's captain Rohit Sharma displayed a masterclass with the bat, hitting a sublime century at the top of the order to set up India's innings before Jadeja (70) and Axar Patel (84) took them to 400. India's decision to pick Axar over Kuldeep paid rich dividends as the tall left-hander made an invaluable contribution with the bat coming in at No.9.

In the second innings, Ashwin, who picked up his 31st five-wicket haul, gave no chance to Australia as they were bowled out in a session.

After such a commanding all-round performance, it should be silly, under normal circumstances to even think about changes in India's XI for the second Test match in Delhi starting Friday. But this is a slightly different scenario. India handed debut to Suryakumar Yadav in the series opener as Shreyas Iyer was unfit. SKY was bowled for nine in the only chance he got with the bat. But even if he had contributed, it was likely that he would have had to sit out whenever Iyer regained his fitness. And as it turns out, Iyer is fit and ready for the second Test.

India head coach Rahul Dravid also confirmed that Iyer will walk into the XI if he proves his fitness. And he did exactly that, batting for long hours in the nets on Wednesday.

There ara question marks over KL Rahul's place, especially considering the fact that Shubman Gill is in the form of his life. But the Indian team management has given no indication to drop their vice captain.

The rest of the squad pretty much selects themselves unless, of course, India decide to somehow squeeze in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, which looks unlikely after the kind of performance put in by Axar Patel.

Here is India's Predicted XI for the second Test match vs Australia in Delhi

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

Top and middle order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper: KS Bharat

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Change: Shreyas Iyer in place of Suryakumar Yadav

