India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa: Forgotten star to take Virat Kohli's place

India have a chance at doing a 3-0 cleansweep over South Africa if they win the third T20I on Tuesday in Indore. Winning the second T20I in Guwahati helped them seal their first-ever series win over South Africa at home in the shortest format. However, while South Africa's batting lineup collapsed in the first T20I, they gave India an almighty scare in the second, coming within 16 runs of a mammoth 238-run target.

The match featured stellar performances from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli and the pair is now reportedly set to be rested for the third T20I. It means that India will almost certainly bring in Shreyas Iyer as a direct replacement for Kohli. Meanwhile, there is a chance that Rishabh Pant could be given a go at the top of the order, with Shahbaz Ahmed slotting into the lower middle order. Additionally, India could give Deepak Chahar as well and give Mohammed Siraj.

With India beating South Africa by eight wickets and 16 runs in the 1st and 2nd T20I respectively to bag the series, the game at the Holkar Stadium on Tuesday evening becomes a dead-rubber. Kohli played a stellar knock during India's historic win over South Africa in Guwahati on Tuesday by scoring an emphatic unbeaten 49 off 28 balls. While he missed out on notching up his record-extending half-century, batters KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (61) slammed crucial fifties to seal India's first-ever T20I series win over South Africa at home.

Here's our predicted XI for the 3rd T20I against South Africa:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and KL Rahul

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Power-hitters: Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik

Spinners: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin

Pacers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

