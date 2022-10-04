Home / Cricket / India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma and Co. eye clean sweep, focus on bench strength
India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma and Co. eye clean sweep, focus on bench strength

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Catch all the LIVE updates of IND vs SA 3rd T20I: 

ByHT Sports Desk
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 2022 Live Score Updates: Having already won the series, India will aim for a clean sweep in the final T20I against South Africa in Indore on Tuesday. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to finish the campaign with a win before the action moves to the 50-over format. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the clash, giving management an opportunity to test their bench strength. However, it will be interesting to see, who'll walk out to open the inning with Rohit Sharma. Catch all the LIVE updates of IND vs SA 3rd T20I:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 04, 2022 05:12 PM IST

    IND vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE updates: Virat and KL rested

    While India stuck to their core unit in the first two matches, we'll see some changes in the final match. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both have been rested and it will be interesting to see, who gets a chance.

  • Oct 04, 2022 04:31 PM IST

    IND vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The match will start at 07:00 pm IST and the toss for the same will take place half an hour ago. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match!

IND vs SA: Pant set to join Dhoni in elite club; Suryakumar eyes unique century

cricket
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 04:27 PM IST

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will hope to join MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in an elite club on Tuesday. India's Suryakumar Yadav is also eyeing a special feat in the 3rd T20I against South Africa.

Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav can rewrite history in the shortest format on Tuesday(PTI)
Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav can rewrite history in the shortest format on Tuesday(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
'Iss se achha unfit, motey players khila lo': Pakistan legend's massive outburst

cricket
Published on Oct 04, 2022 04:11 PM IST

The Pakistan great didn't mince his words as he tore down the team management after the side's T20I series loss to England.

Pakistan players in action during the T20I series against England(AP)
Pakistan players in action during the T20I series against England(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
'Kya gift chahiye bol': Jaffer's hilarious birthday wish for Rishabh Pant

cricket
Published on Oct 04, 2022 03:19 PM IST

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant turned 25 on Tuesday, and cricketers – former and active – took to their official social media profiles to wish the youngster.

India's Rishabh Pant&nbsp;(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
