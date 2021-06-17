India Predicted XI for WTC final vs NZ: Toss up between Ravindra Jadeja, 4th seamer biggest headache for Kohli, Shastri

After two years of rigorous Test cricket around the world, we have come to this – the final of the inaugural World Test Championship at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton – which will feature India and New Zealand, with the winner determining the World Champions of Test cricket. New Zealand would be high on confidence having beaten England last week for a Test series win, but India aren't far behind either.

They may not have gained match practice like their opponents, but with the brand of cricket they played in Australia and later against England at home, they don't need to look beyond those two Test series for motivation. Virat Kohli is seeking his maiden ICC trophy, while India are looking for a win that finally breaks their Kiwi jinx in ICC events. With a strong team at their disposal, India are spoilt for choice. The biggest question heading into the match is the bowling combination – will there be a fourth seamer? And if so, will Ravindra Jadeja miss out? Here is our take on the team combination Kohli is likely to go ahead with on Friday.

1 Rohit Sharma: With India announcing their 15-member squad for the first Test, it was confirmed that Rohit Sharma will indeed be one of the two openers. Rohit doesn't have much experience playing Test cricket in England – he has played only one Test which dates back to 2014 – but the kind of form he is in ever since his promotion as a Test opener and the sort of damage he can inflict – one match or 10 matches, it doesn't matter. Rohit will be key to India's chances at the top against the swinging Dukes ball.

2 Shubman Gill: The young Shubman Gill will be coming into the WTC final on the back of a low-key IPL and Test series against England. Having said that, the 21-year-old would have the confidence of the high of Australia series, where he surprised one and all with his positive approach. Gill has shown he has got tremendous temperament and technique has never been an issue with him. He would be hoping to partner Rohit well and provide India a solid start.

3 Cheteshwar Pujara: India's No. 3, Cheteshwar Pujara is once again expected to be India's rock in the middle order. While all the talk surrounding him has been about his strike-rate, Pujara has received solid backing from the great Sachin Tendulkar. He needn't do anything different than what he did in Australia – ensuring that wickets do not fall and slowly converting starts into match-altering partnerships.

4 Virat Kohli (Captain): The King, Virat Kohli will bat at No. 4 for India and chasing his maiden ICC trophy as captain. Kohli will once again be a pillar around which the Indian batting will revolve, but his biggest challenge will be to get into the groove right away having not had any match practice in over a month. With the WTC trophy on the line, there are no second chances and the stage is set for Kohli to once again show just why he's the best.

5 Ajinkya Rahane: Having led India heroically to a Test series win in Australia, Rahane was once again short of runs in the Test series against England. Along with Pujara and Kohli, Rahane forms the Big 3 of India's batting and a lot will depend on how he bats. With a solid technique, Rahane is your ideal batsman for England and India would be hoping the vice-captain brings out his best against a threatening Kiwi bowling attack.

6 Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper): Almost three years after he made his Test debut, Rishabh Pant returns to England. Only this time, with the reputation of being a game-changer of India. The kind of improvement Pant has shown since the Australia series is next to none and the young 23-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is expected to 'take New Zealand on' with his dynamic stroke-play. Imagine Pant playing one of his reverse paddle scoops to Trent Boult. Oh, that'll be a sight to behold.

7 Ravindra Jadeja: India's X-factor, the MVP. Call him whatever you like, but the fact remains that Ravindra Jadeja is too good a player to miss out. He gives the Indian batting depth and who can rule out his bullet direct hits from the deep? With India pondering a fourth seam-bowling option, Jadeja can miss the cut. But with the kind of form Jadeja is in, it would be quite a blunder for India to leave out the star all-rounder.

8 R Ashwin: India's premier spinner R Ashwin will be Kohli's go-to man. As he showed in Australia, Ashwin is no longer just a home bully. His astute variations, scheming tactics and a tremendous record against left-handers given him a huge advantage. With as many as six left-handed batsmen in the New Zealand line-up, they better come up with a plan for Ashwin, else it's going to be a herculean task for the Kiwis to see off the off-spinner.

9 Mohammed Shami: Swing, pace and bounce, that’s what Mohammed Shami is all about. The India pacer will not have it easy since he is returning to Test cricket after a layoff following the fractured forearm he sustained last year. But if his form in the IPL is anything to go by, Shami is expected to rough up the New Zealand batsmen. He is fit, generating pace and looks in the best shape of his life. Expect him to open the bowling.

10 Mohammed Siraj: With reports stating that India are trying their best to slot Mohammed Siraj in, it is likely that Ishant Sharma would miss out. The veteran of 100 Tests may unfortunately have to pave way for his junior pro, quite simply because Siraj has impressed immensely in the opportunities he has gotten so far. He showed tremendous resilience in Australia in the absence of Ishant, Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and led the Indian attack and was rewarded with a five-wicket-haul at the Gabba. Siraj's knack of swinging the new ball makes him a strong contender to start in the XI.

11 Jasprit Bumrah: The last time Bumrah played Test matches in England, he made a mark. And with the WTC crown up for grabs, the 25-year-old quick will be key to India's chances with the ball. He is likely to come in first change, and of all three pacers, all eyes would be on Bumrah to lead the charge and bring home India's maiden WTC title.

