India Predicted XI vs England, 2nd T20I: Kohli set for new role; Rohit faces selection headache between Karthik, Pant

India’s three-match T20I tour of England got off to a very strong start as a Hardik Pandya-inspired performance ensured India won comfortably, by 50 runs. It was a strong showing all around, as batters chipped in with crucial runs and all bowlers performing well to never give England a glimpse of victory.

Rohit Sharma as captain got India off to a good start with 24(14), looking in good touch but edging a straight one by Moeen Ali. He was partnered by an out-of-sorts Ishan Kishan, who might lose his place to the returning Virat Kohli, or potentially even Rishabh Pant if some experimentation is at hand.

The middle-order was the star of the show against the English attack, with Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav both contributing with runs at a very quick rate, and Hardik Pandya scoring a half-century. Pandya’s dual abilities and newfound maturity make him one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Dinesh Karthik has been in highly impressive form in the IPL and in national colours, but will have to stave off the talented Rishabh Pant, who is coming off an incredible Test match at Edgbaston but has struggled in the shortest format recently. Axar Patel has been a reliable performer in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, but with the senior all-rounder fit again, Axar might have to miss out for experience and better batting ability in the lower order.

The bowling attack will be interesting to keep an eye on: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s form has been such that he has become undroppable, producing a performance that had even rival captain Jos Buttler raving. He will be joined by Jasprit Bumrah, one of the finest T20I

bowlers in the world — but this will mean one of Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel would have to miss out. Arshdeep was impressive on his debut, but Harshal has the ability to be a game-changer. Yuzvendra Chahal has earnt his spot in the limited-overs team once again, and his wily nature always makes him a difficult customer, in all conditions.

India predicted XI for 2nd T20I

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli

Middle order: Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya

Lower order: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja

Spin bowlers: Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel

