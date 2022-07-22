India Predicted XI vs WI, 1st ODI: Gaikwad or Gill? Will Samson get a chance? Dhawan-led IND face problem of plenty

India travel to the West Indies for a three-match ODI series followed by a T20I series right after, but will use this period as both an opportunity to experiment and innovate with the younger members of the team, as well as give a much-needed break to some of the players who have had a cramped schedule over the last couple of months. It is a very new-look side that India are taking with them to the Caribbean, with the absences of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and captain Rohit Sharma.

The relentless schedule of the IPL followed by a five-match South Africa series and the tour of the British isles have earned them a much-needed respite.

The 36-year-old Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting as skipper, but there will be eyes on the kind of form he shows: he looked scratchy and short of his best in the ODIs against England, but will look to put that behind himself as he tries to become the reliable opener which has made him such a fan-favourite over the years.

In the top order, he will be partnered by one of two exciting talents in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad or Shubman Gill, maintaining a right-left combination at the top. They might be followed by an exciting middle order of Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar Yadav, although Ishan Kishan might wish to break into it himself. Moreover, Samson and Kishan can be the wicketkeeper for the team as well.

Ravindra Jadeja’s experience, all-round ability, and left-handedness will be important at number 7 in this team, and he will be the spin partner for man-in-form and wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal. India will then choose three seamers for the West Indian pitches, and those combinations will be interesting to see. Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur are in contention for three spots. India might choose to side with experience in the first game or two, before allowing the younger bowlers a free reign under less pressure if the series can be wrapped up early. Moreover, Shardul can provide batting cover at number 8.

India vs WI Predicted XI:

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Shubman Gill

Middle order: Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson/Ishan Kishan (wk)

Lower order: Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Spin bowlers: Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan

