Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma always talk to Gautam Gambhir, discuss World Cup 2027 plans: India put fallout rumours to bed

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Tuesday categorically denied any lack of communication between head coach Gautam Gambhir and senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying the duo regularly share and exchange ideas with the team management. Kotak made the remarks on the eve of the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Rajkot.

Kotak's statement also confirmed that Rohit and Kohli have discussed going to South Africa, which will host the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"They discuss with Gautam about the ODI format, about the matches we have, and about our plans going to South Africa. Most of the time I'm there, and whenever I'm listening, they definitely share their experience. I always see them talking," Kotak stated.

Over the past few months, media reports have suggested that all is not well between Gambhir and the former India captains, even claiming a lack of communication that has led to tension in the ODI dressing room. Kotak, however, dismissed such speculation outright. "Obviously, on social media, you see a lot of things, which I try to avoid seeing," he noted.

The speculation was further fuelled on social media by clips that appeared to show Kohli avoiding Gambhir on several occasions. Given their past history, the narrative was easily accepted by the public. However, Kotak assured that the rumours could not be further from the truth.

He said: "See, both of them are so senior and so experienced. They definitely make plans. They want to practice at all the venues.

"If they feel they need to, they'll go a couple of days in advance. And they practise because they both also been such an outstanding players for India. They know now they're playing one format and I'm sure they are thinking that one format, they want India to win everywhere when they are there and they are performing.

"So planning-wise and all, they are someone who are brilliant. They know what they need to do. They know what their body needs, not only betting, even the fitness, whatever requirements they have.

"They are thorough professionals. So I don't think they need to be told that they need to do this or that. In fact, the amount of experience they have, they can share a lot of ideas with other players and they do discuss."