‘India really missed him in the T20 World Cup’: Ravi Shastri on youngster's performance after SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match

Former head India coach Ravi Shastri said Team India "really missed" the services of left-arm fast bowler in the T20 World Cup in UAE last year. Natarajan had missed the World Cup due to a knee and shoulder injury he suffered during the home series against England in March 2021. Calling him "a specialist death bowler", Shastri said the left-arm seamer can bowl the yorkers regularly and has the ability to surprise the batters with his pace too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Very happy for him. We missed him in the World Cup. He would've been a certainty had he been fit. He got injured against England when we were playing the ODI series and we really missed him (in the World Cup). He's that specialist death bowler, bowls those yorkers very skilfully. He's got great control. He is skiddy. A bit quicker than you think and hits the bat," Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo.

Natarajan made a strong return to competitive cricket after a 12-month-long injury break. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he picked up 2 for 26 in his four overs against the Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Natarajan had travelled with the Indian side to Australia in 2020-21 and ended up making his debut in all three formats.

Shastri, who was the head coach during the historic Australia tour, in which India beat the hosts 2-1 in the Test series, said Natarajan was also a lucky charm for the Indian side.

"Every game I've picked him we won. In his debut in T20, India win. In his debut in Test cricket, India win. From a net bowler, he played those other two formats," Shastri added.

Natarajan last featured for India in an ODI against England in March 2021 before being sidelined due to injuries. His absence in the World Cup hurt India as the inaugural edition champions failed to qualify for the semi-final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Natarajan was bought back by SRH for ₹4 crore in the IPL mega auction.