 India on top in Test rankings, to remain 1st regardless of NZ vs AUS result | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / India reclaim top spot in ICC Test rankings, to remain 1st regardless of NZ vs AUS result; reign supreme across formats

India reclaim top spot in ICC Test rankings, to remain 1st regardless of NZ vs AUS result; reign supreme across formats

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 10, 2024 11:22 AM IST

Team India climbed to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings after a brilliant win over England in the Dharamsala Test

India's dominant 4-1 series triumph over England has propelled them to the summit of the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, taking the side past Australia. Despite a narrow 28-run defeat in the opening Test in Hyderabad, India staged a remarkable comeback, clinching victories in the subsequent matches held in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

Team India players celebrate the wicket of England's Shoaib Bashir on Day 3 of the 5th Test (BCCI-X)
Their exceptional performance throughout the series has seen them accumulate 122 rating points, edging past Australia, who now occupy the second position with 117 rating points. Meanwhile, England sit in third place with 111 rating points.

Also read Rohit Sharma sends firm message to India players with powerful reaction to BCCI's 'Test cricket' announcement

India's reign at the top of the rankings is assured, irrespective of the outcome of the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch.

India's supremacy now extends across all formats, with the team also leading the rankings in ODI and T20I cricket. In the ODI rankings, India boast 121 rating points, closely followed by Australia with 118 rating points. Similarly, in the T20I rankings, India commands 266 rating points, with England trailing behind with 256 rating points.

India had lost their top spot in the Test rankings in January after a 1-1 series draw against South Africa, allowing Australia to reclaim the top spot after sweeping a three-Test series at home against Pakistan.

With a mammoth innings-and-64-run win over England in the Dharamsala Test, India also further strengthened their spot at the top of the World Test Championship table. With 68.51 percentage points, India extended their lead over Australia (60). England, meanwhile, reel at the 8th spot in the table with only 17.5 percentage points to their name.

The Rohit Sharma-led side produced a phenomenal performance in the final Test of the series in Dharamsala this week, bundling England for 219 and 195 across two innings to register a comprehensive win. Ravichandran Ashwin, who played in his 100th Test in Dharamsala, marked the occasion with a five-wicket haul on Day 3, while also registering the best figures by a bowler in 100th Test.

