Kolkata: Two Tests are never enough to acclimatise and adapt to the way of cricket in any country, leave alone New Zealand. Barring the tour of 2008-09, India’s scheduling mandate has never risen above that in the last two decades. It’s probably not coincidental that India won that series 2-1, their piece de resistance coming in the form of 400-plus totals in the second innings of the second and third Tests to secure draws after winning the first Test at Hamilton.

Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of first Test. (X/@BCCI)

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Before and after that though has been a steady procession of faltering batting and mediocre totals.

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In fact, since the 366 at Auckland and 438 at Wellington (both on the 2014 tour), India’s scores in New Zealand have been 166/3, 165, 191, 242 and 124. Dismal are India’s batting numbers in South Africa as well but even there, India drew 1-1 in 2023.

Deep Dive What makes batting difficult for India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington? The live grass, new-ball movement and Wellington’s winds can test batters early. India need to withstand that initial movement, as the pitch may become flatter later in the match. Why is India planning to play four fast bowlers in the first Test against New Zealand? India want pace options to exploit the conditions and a bowler who can remain effective when the older ball meets a flatter pitch. The team also has to account for Wellington’s wind when choosing its attack. Why does India need to win both Tests against New Zealand? India need two wins to strengthen their bid to reach the World Test Championship final. The series is especially important because India are fourth in the standings, behind New Zealand.

This makes New Zealand a unique destination in every sense. Unlike Australia, England or even South Africa, India tour New Zealand in a five-six yearly cycle, play two Tests and leave lamenting the lack of more game time. That bit isn’t going to change soon.

Neither is the familiarity of the challenge that awaits India at the Basin Reserve. Pitch evenly covered with live grass, the promise of movement exacerbated by winds sweeping across the ground, these are scenes which heighten the prospect of a new-ball examination that can rattle even the most accomplished batting line-up. And given how New Zealand have made a habit of turning these conditions into an equaliser, India’s task is to not be overwhelmed by the first sight of it.

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{{^usCountry}} Easier said than done, considering the buildup India have had to this Test series even though the T20I and ODI series were bagged. Facing seam, swing and that familiar spongy bounce, India’s batting oscillated wildly between indecisive and aggressive, upending chases as well as the rare occasion they were setting the target. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Easier said than done, considering the buildup India have had to this Test series even though the T20I and ODI series were bagged. Facing seam, swing and that familiar spongy bounce, India’s batting oscillated wildly between indecisive and aggressive, upending chases as well as the rare occasion they were setting the target. {{/usCountry}}

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Technique has slowly been consigned to the backseat in white-ball cricket, but expect it to take fresh stance in these two Tests. Add to this the memory of 2024 when New Zealand inflicted a stunning 3-0 whitewash on hosts India, and there is no denying the temptation to construct this series as an opportunity to regain some of that lost acclaim.

India’s primary challenge is to produce a solid batting performance at Basin Reserve. Anything less and the series could be a foregone conclusion even before the first Test ends. Sending that bilateral anxiety through the roof are the current World Test Championship equations. New Zealand sit atop the table with 72.22 points percentage, India are fourth with 51.52. India need to win both the Tests to not only stay in the final race but also relieve some of the pressure that awaits them in the form of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year.

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That alone makes this a vital tour for India. And they prepared accordingly too, pulling out players mid-series for the Test camp. “Before even coming here, I was aware that these two Test matches are going to be very crucial if we want to feature in the ICC World Test Championship Final next year,” said Shubman Gill on Tuesday. “That was why we pulled most of our players from the ODI team, because we want to win this (Test) series.”

India's top six all set

Still, India need to get their eleven right. And knowing Gautam Gambhir’s emphasis on batting depth, it could be complicated. The top six — Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja — more or less pick themselves. Jasprit Bumrah leads the bowling attack that should include either Prasidh Krishna or Gurnoor Brar because of their ability to extract bounce naturally, and Mohammed Siraj for his seam bowling, Akash Deep for his height and seam, and either Nitish Kumar Reddy or Anshul Kamboj. Unless of course they pick an additional specialist batter — enter Dhruv Jurel — and not go with Reddy or Kamboj, both of whom are a couple of clicks slower than the rest.

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It won’t be an unnatural reaction judging by the way pitches in New Zealand generally become better for batting in the second innings. “We’ve seen at times that the wicket on Day 3 and 4 here goes flat from an older ball perspective. So, from our fast bowling perspective, we would want someone who has pace and who can hit the areas consistently, and maybe going on with the spinner at the other end,” Gill said. “Because there's the wind factor, and we need to take that into account as well, sometimes bowling from one end, the fast bowler's role is cut into half. So, we need to take in all these factors before deciding our XI.”

Notwithstanding the selection headache, India have the resources to win in New Zealand. In Bumrah they have a well-rested world-class spearhead, the supporting pace attack is enviably skilled, and the batting has enough experience to withstand difficult passages.

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Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the series due to a right-hand fracture but New Zealand still have home advantage, a settled core and a clear understanding of what the Basin Reserve demands. To trump that would require a concerted effort from India, starting with their batting.