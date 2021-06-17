‘India should beat New Zealand’: Yuvraj Singh backs ‘strong’ Team India in WTC Final against New Zealand

The World Test Championship final is at the doorstep and cricket fans cannot keep calm. On Friday, people will witness the beginning of an epic clash in which Virat Kohli’s Team India will lock horns with Kane Williamson’s New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The squads were announced on Tuesday and the experts of the game are up with their opinions on the playing conditions and team combinations.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has thrown his weight behind India to clinch the inaugural WTC title. The two-time World Cup winner said that the Kohli-led Indian team has performed excellently in the past couple of years, especially on foreign soil and hoped India would come out victorious against the Kiwis.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, Yuvraj said: “I think it's a very good idea to take Test cricket to the next level, I feel India is very strong because India has performed brilliantly on overseas tours, won twice in Australia. I think India have the belief that they can win anywhere, but the conditions in England are different, I am sure India should beat New Zealand.”

The Indian cricket team made it to the finals after beating England 3-1 in home Tests. They topped the WTC pints table with 72.2 PCT after collecting 520 points. New Zealand are placed second with 420, at 70 PCT.

Both teams are gearing up in Southampton for the final battle. While India enter the contest having played their last Test match in March 2020, New Zealand come on the back of a historic series win in England last week.