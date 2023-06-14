'India simply didn't have…': Jaffer identifies root cause for loss in WTC final

India’s loss in the World Test Championship finals has led to many inquiries into what might be the cause for such a poor performance by the team against an Australian outfit which they defeated in a series as recently as March. While the conditions at The Oval in London were better suited to the Australian seamers, the 209-run loss was an embarrassingly heavy defeat.

India's KS Bharat (C) and Mohammed Shami (R) share a light moment as India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) (AFP)

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believed that the lack of time for preparation between the IPL and the WTC final was a cause for India’s poor execution of methods and tactics in the WTC final. Jaffer also looked back at the first WTC final in 2021, which India lost to New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Jaffer argued: “The exact same thing occurred during the previous WTC final against New Zealand as well and that one was also lost. I simply think they didn’t have enough time to get prepared.”

The WTC final against Australia began on June 7, barely 10 days after the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans. While most members of the team had already travelled to England to begin preparation, it still proved to be not enough, as key members such as Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravindra Jadeja arrived late due to the IPL final.

Australia scored 469 in their first innings, thanks to centuries from Steve Smith and Travis Head. India’s bowling efforts received criticism for allowing the duo to score runs in bulk and at pace. “The bowlers’ length was on the shorter side. The fact that all of the bowlers came directly from the IPL might be one of the causes. In the IPL, one has to bowl just four overs, while 17 and 18 overs need to be delivered here. Their body was not accustomed to that difference,” claimed Jaffer.

Jaffer also stated that the batting application was subpar, with some batters not being able to make the switch from T20 to Test-mode quickly enough. “Batters were not accustomed to leaving many balls and finishing two sessions at once. It’s a significant switch that is difficult.”

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed in the first innings leaving deliveries which crashed into their stumps, while Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane wildly flailed at a delivery outside off in the second innings to get caught behind. Kohli, in particular, was looking in good touch, but fell to a shot he might otherwise have left alone.

India will look to recover from the Test loss in their next series, as they travel to the Caribbean next month for an all-format series to begin their next WTC cycle as well as preparations for the ODI World Cup later this year.

