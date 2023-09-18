India squad announcement for Australia ODI series live: Ashwin in line confirms Rohit as IND fret over Axar's injury
India squad announcement for Australia ODIs live updates: The squad is likely to be announced at 8:30 pm on Monday.
India squad announcement for Australia ODIs live updates: The Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series is likely to be announced at 8:30 pm on Monday. India are more likely to field the same team, which travelled to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup. The only change that we could see is Ravichandran Ashwin getting a call into the side in place of injured Axar Patel. The latter had sustained the injuries during the Super 4 encounter against Bangladesh, which was a dead rubber. Washington Sundar was then inducted in the Asia Cup squad as a last minute replacement for the all-rounder. However, Sundar is part of the Asian Games squad, which will fly to China for the continental showdown. With India putting a bit of emphasis on batting depth, Ashwin stands as the clear cut choice but nothing can be said as of now.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj produced a phenomenal show in the Asia Cup final on Sunday as Rohit Sharma and Co. demolished Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Colombo. It was India's 8th Asia Cup title and the team will now look to carry forward the momentum in the 50-over encounters against Australia, after which India will play two warm-up matches and proceed into the World Cup.
Both India and Australia are among the favourites to win the World Cup, which will be played on Indian soil. Meanwhile, Australia have already announced an 18-member squad for the three ODIs as key players return to the fold. Catch all the updates of India's squad announcement for Australia ODIs:
- Sep 18, 2023 07:04 PM IST
India squad announcement live update: What Rohit told about Ashwin
As India fret's over Axar Patel's injury, we might see Ravichandran Ashwin making a comeback to the ODI fold. Rohit during the post-match press conference after the Asia Cup final mentioned that "Ashwin is in the line" and quickly added that he is in touch with the carrom-ball specialist.
- Sep 18, 2023 06:53 PM IST
India squad announcement live updates: Injury woes mount for AUS
While Australia have announced a 18-member squad, the Kangaroos are grappling with fresh injury concerns that too barely three weeks before the World Cup.
All-rounder Aaron Hardie will be traveling with the Australian unit to India as cover for Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis, both of whom picked up niggling injuries during the team's tour of South Africa.
- Sep 18, 2023 06:33 PM IST
India squad announcement live updates: AUS name 18-member squad
Meanwhile, Australia have already announced their squad for the upcoming ODIs. Key players such as Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc return to the team.
AUS squad for IND ODIs: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
- Sep 18, 2023 06:21 PM IST
India squad announcement live updates: What happened to Axar
Axar Patel took a few hit in the dead rubber against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage but continued to play despite the pain.
Shubman Gill, who had scored a ton in that match, had informed that it didn't look serious and called the pain temporary. However, Washington Sundar was then flown to Colombo as last moment reinforcement.
As per the information available Axar is dealing with an injury on his left quadriceps.
- Sep 18, 2023 06:03 PM IST
India squad announcement live updates: What happened to Shreyas
Shreyas Iyer made a return to action at the Asia Cup 2023 after a long injury lay-off. However, he was forced out of action after a couple of matches due to back spasm.
- Sep 18, 2023 05:45 PM IST
India squad announcement live updates: What we know so far
Rohit Sharma after winning the Asia Cup had confirmed that Shreyas Iyer has recovered 99 percent.
Meanwhile, Axa Patel may miss the first two ODIs against Australia.
- Sep 18, 2023 04:09 PM IST
