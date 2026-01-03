India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma bring in 2026; eyes on Iyer, Shami
India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: India are set to announce their squad for the 3-match ODI series vs New Zealand, with a veteran presence expected. SOme experimentation could be in store.
India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: While the T20I World Cup around the corner might be the focus of New Zealand's tour of India this January, there will first be three ODIs for the two teams to compete in as we enter the year leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. With 22 months to go before that tournament in South Africa, now is the time for experimentation and to begin putting the right pieces in play – which, in combination with a tight schedule coming up, might convince the BCCI's selection panel to provide some chances to players on the fringe of national selection....Read More
With the squad announcement pushed to within a week of the 3-match series, there has been a solid round of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches to use as a reference point for this series. Some key players who are also in the T20I team might be rested – including Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah – which opens the door for players like Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, who have enjoyed strong tournaments thus far domestically.
Equally, there is going to be a focus placed on the fitness of Shreyas Iyer, who has been out of action since October. The batter has been enroute towards recovery, but this could prove to be a series too soon – therefore another chance for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad to make their case, or for some shuffling of the batting order.
India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer's return from injury a key element
India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: One big focus from the squad announcement this afternoon will be whether or not Shreyas Iyer is included in the team. Iyer injured his spleen while fielding in Australia in the series in October, and has been out for the last portion of 2025: his rehab and recovery is still said to be slightly touch-and-go with regards to a return to play against New Zealand, but the Mumbai player will be hoping that he can come right back in to make his case as the set-and-forget number 4 for the team.
India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli headline
India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: Kohli and Rohit's national team appearances will begin to ramp up gradually after a fairly sparse summer through 2025. This will be their third ODI series since October, before another short break, but the games will begin to ramp up after that period. They enter after a couple of games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy each.
India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome!
India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: India are set to announce the ODI squad for the 3-match set against New Zealand for the ODIs beginning on January 11th. T20I squad has been announced, so with that in mind, plenty to consider for Agarkar and company. Lots to talk about. Stay tuned in!