India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma bring in 2026; eyes on Iyer, Shami

India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: India are set to announce their squad for the 3-match ODI series vs New Zealand, with a veteran presence expected.

India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs LIVE Updates: While the T20I World Cup around the corner might be the focus of New Zealand's tour of India this January, there will first be three ODIs for the two teams to compete in as we enter the year leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. With 22 months to go before that tournament in South Africa, now is the time for experimentation and to begin putting the right pieces in play – which, in combination with a tight schedule coming up, might convince the BCCI's selection panel to provide some chances to players on the fringe of national selection. With the squad announcement pushed to within a week of the 3-match series, there has been a solid round of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches to use as a reference point for this series. Some key players who are also in the T20I team might be rested – including Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah – which opens the door for players like Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, who have enjoyed strong tournaments thus far domestically. Equally, there is going to be a focus placed on the fitness of Shreyas Iyer, who has been out of action since October. The batter has been enroute towards recovery, but this could prove to be a series too soon – therefore another chance for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad to make their case, or for some shuffling of the batting order. ...Read More

