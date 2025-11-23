India squad announcement for South Africa ODIs, T20s LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma's return to captaincy not ruled out
India squad announcement for South Africa ODIs, T20s LIVE Updates: India are set to announce their white ball squads, and the focus will be on the choice for interim ODI captain with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer both injured.
India squad announcement for South Africa ODIs, T20s LIVE Updates: India and the BCCI are set to announce the squads for the T20I and ODI teams for the upcoming series against South Africa, with five T20Is and three ODIs in store with the white ball. The big news will be the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: both experienced international players will be playing in an Indian shirt on home soil for the first time since February of this year. After their Sydney showing gave them confidence and time in the middle last month, they will want to continue in that vein and keep that run of form going in the 50-over format....Read More
The other focus will be to do with the ODI captaincy: with Shubman Gill laid off with a neck spasm and Shreyas Iyer recovering from his lacerated spleen sustained down under, both members of the newly-formed leadership group will be unavailable. Who takes over in their stead? The forerunner is reported to be KL Rahul, but not to forget there are two former captains in the team.
