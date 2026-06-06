India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s big break arrives as Shreyas Iyer takes charge
India squad for Ireland, England T20Is: India squad for Ireland, England T20Is LIVE Updates: It’s official! Shreyas Iyer is India’s new T20I captain. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns his maiden call-up.
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received his maiden India call-up after a breakout IPL 2026 season. Suryakumar Yadav has been axed as the captain of India, with the responsibility now being given to Shreyas Iyer. Tilak Varma is the vice-captain for India in T20Is. Prince Yadav has also received his maiden call-up. For the India A squad, Dhruv Jurel has been appointed captain. ...Read More
India Squad for England and Ireland Series: Shreyas Iyer - captain, Tilak Varma - vice captain, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India Squad for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer - captain, Tilak Varma - vice captain, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:56:19 pm
India squad announcement: India make big changes as T20I reset starts
India squad announcement: India have named Shreyas Iyer as captain and Tilav Varma as vice captain for the Ireland and England T20Is, marking a clear shift from the previous Suryakumar Yadav-led setup.
The squad rewards IPL 2026 performers like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while also bringing in Nitish Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj and Prince Yadav. The Asian Games squad keeps the same core, but Jasprit Bumrah comes in that one, while Moahmmed Siraj and Prince Yadav go out.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:47:54 pm
India squad announcement: Rajat Patidar misses out despite strong IPL
India squad announcement: Rajat Patidar remains one of the notable names to miss out, despite a strong IPL 2026 in which he led RCB to the title and strengthened his case as a middle-order option. India have rewarded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breakout season, but selection was not a simple IPL leaderboard call. Patidar, Rinku Singh and others remain outside the squad.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:39:15 pm
India squad announcement: India keep core intact for Asian Games
India squad announcement: India have retained almost the same core for the Ireland-England series and the Asian Games. The main change is in the pace group. Mohammed Siraj and Prince Yadav are part of the Ireland-England squad, while Jasprit Bumrah comes in for the Asian Games. Shreyas Iyer remains captain with Tilak Varma as vice-captain.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:22:32 pm
India squad announcement: The major changes
India squad announcement: India have made a big reset from their last T20I squad, with Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Tilak Varma named as vice-captain. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nitish Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj and Prince Yadav comes in, while SKY, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav miss out.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:17:02 pm
India squad announcement: Suryakumar's captaincy ends on a high
India squad announcement: Suryakumar's reign as India captain has been historic. He led the Men in Blue in 52 matches, won 42 of them. Under him India never lost a bilateral series and also won the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:08:29 pm
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaking records even before debut
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at 15 years old, becomes the youngest player to be selected for the India squad. The previous record belonged to Sachin Tendulkar, who was selected for India at 16 in 1989. So, Sooryavanshi has already broken a record that stood the test of time for 36 long years.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:58:33 pm
India squad announcement: Jaiswal comes in place of Kohli
India squad announcement: Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan because of a hamstring injury picked up during the IPL 2026 final. As said by Ajit Agarkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace him for the series.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:54:47 pm
India squad announcement: Why Hardik and Surya missed out?
India squad announcement: Ajit Agarkar also spoke about Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav being dropped from the squad. He pointed out that Pandya is still part of the ODI setup, and, as far as Suryakumar Yadav is concerned, a lot depends on his form as a batter and also on how they want to move forward.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:51:40 pm
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi mesmerises the selectors
India squad announcement: On giving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the chance, Ajit Agarkar has said, there are no words to describe his performances. Even under pressure, his destructive batting has impressed them.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:42:07 pm
India squad announcement: India moving beyond Suryakumar Yadav
India squad announcement: Regarding the captaincy change in T20Is, Agarkar said the selectors have noted Shreyas Iyer's performance as a skipper across different franchises in the IPL. They felt that the decision to axe Suryakumar Yadav was hard, but it was the right one.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:39:22 pm
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could break Sachin Tendulkar's record
India squad announcement: If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his India debut in either the England or Ireland tour, he will become the youngest Indian male cricketer to play international cricket. Born on March 27, 2011, Vaibhav is still only 15. Sachin Tendulkar made his India debut at 16 years and 205 days, while Washington Sundar is India's youngest men's T20I debutant at 18 years and 80 days.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:36:32 pm
India squad announcement: Dhruv Jurel to lead India A
India squad announcement: Dhruv Jurel will be leading India A in the multi-day games in Sri Lanka.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:34:53 pm
India squad announcement: Prince Yadav rewarded for domestic churn
India squad announcement: On Prince Yadav's selection, Ajit Agarkar has said that his peformances in domestic circuit has been noticeable and he has shown the ability bowl effectively under pressure.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:32:47 pm
India squad announcement: Hardik and Rohit's availability subject to clearance from COE
India squad announcement: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that Hardik Pandya is already at the CoE in Bengaluru, and Rohit Sharma is expected to be there in the next few days. Fitness matters are subject to clearance from the Centre of Excellence.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:29:28 pm
India squad announcement: Hardik Pandya asked to manage workload
India squad announcement: Ajit Agarkar added that the main aim for Hardik Pandya is to keep himself fit for the ODI World Cup 2027, just like Jasprit Bumrah.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:27:52 pm
India squad announcement: Jaiswal to replace Virat Kohli
India squad announcement: Ajit Agarkar has updated that Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace Virat Kohli for the Afghanistan ODI series.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:23:07 pm
India squad announcement: Suryakumar Yadav out of the Indian team
India squad announcement: Suryakumar Yadav has not only lost his captaincy, but he has been axed from the team as well.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:22:02 pm
India squad announcement: India squad for Asian Games 2026
India squad announcement: Shreyas Iyer - captain, Tilak Varma - vice captain, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:18:24 pm
India squad announcement: India squad for Ireland tour 2026
India squad announcement: Shreyas Iyer - captain, Tilak Varma - vice captain, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:16:15 pm
India squad announcement: India squad for England tour 2026
India squad announcement: Shreyas Iyer -captain, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma - vice captain, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:56:53 pm
India squad announcement: Meeting over, announcements to come shortly
India squad announcement: The meeting of the selection committee is over. We expect the updates to come soon.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:48:57 pm
India squad announcement: Is Tilak Varma now India's vice-captaincy bridge?
India squad announcement: Tilak Varma's reported rise to vice-captaincy would be a clear succession call. He is 23, already owns a serious T20I weight, and gives India a left-hand middle-order anchor for the next cycle. Reports say Shreyas Iyer is set to captain, with Tilak as deputy, suggesting India may be building a young leadership layer beneath the new captain.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:42:39 pm
India squad announcement: Bhuvneshwar Kumar recall debate returns after IPL 2026
India squad announcement: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has forced himself back into selection chatter through performance. He finished IPL 2026 with 28 wickets, only one behind Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada, and played a major role in RCB's title defence. The question for selectors is sharp: reward the best available skill-set now, or avoid a 36-year-old pick when India are building for the next T20 cycle?
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:34:39 pm
India squad announcement: Meanwhile, in the IND vs AFG Test
KL Rahul has reached his 21st half-century. Follow the action for the game here.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:22:59 pm
India squad announcement: Who makes way if Vaibhav gets in?
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection would most likely squeeze the extra opener or reserve wicketkeeper-batter slot. India already have Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in the top-order mix, so the sharper question is whether selectors carry Ishan Kishan again or gamble on Vaibhav's powerplay destruction after his breakout IPL season.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:13:02 pm
India squad announcement: The selection committee meeting is on the way
India squad announcement: The selection committee meeting has started. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, Chairman of selection committe, Ajit Agarkar and other members of the committe are also present at the headquarters.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:45:38 am
India squad announcement: When is India's squad expected today?
India squad announcement: India's squads are expected to be announced after the Men's Selection Committee meeting at the BCCI headquarters. The official press conference is scheduled for 1 PM IST, where chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI honorary secretary Devajist Saikia will address the media. The squads for Ireland, England, Asian Games and India A's Sri Lanka matches are all on the table.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:36:38 am
India squad announcement: Ajit Agarkar has arrived for the selection committee meeting
India squad announcement: Ajit Agarkar, the Chairman of the Senior Men's Selection Committee, has arrived for the meeting. He will be a central figure in the important calls expected today.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:19:25 am
India squad announcement: IPL 2026 fresh faces into India debate
IPL 2026 has turned this selection meeting into a form test. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the headline fresh face, while Rajat Patidar's title run, Prince Yadav's pace profile and Dubey are under consideration, making this more than a one-player reward call. It could be India widening the next T20 pool after the IPL.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:12:55 am
India squad announcement: Rajat Patidar's India case now has an IPL-winning stamp
India squad announcement: Rajat Patidar's selection case is no longer built only on IPL batting bursts. He has now led RCB to back-to-back titles after ending their long wait for a title in 2025. Add his middle-order power, and India suddenly have a rare option: a specialist batter with recent, pressure-tested T20 captaincy weight.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:59:06 am
India squad announcement: Harsh Dubey offers the Jadeja-successor angle
India squad announcement: Harsh Dubey's name is not just T20I chatter. The Vidarbha and SRH left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder has already entered the senior India frame. His domestic work and impressive show under pressure in IPL 2026 with the ball keeps him in contention.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:55:55 am
India squad announcement: Prince Yadav's case about pace depth
India squad announcement: Prince Yadav is a 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler with Lucknow Super Giants who was retained for INR 30 lakh after being bought in the 2025 auction. His IPL career reads 20 matches and 19 wickets, but the stronger selection hook is his broader pace profile: hit-the-deck bowling, new-ball use, a successful IPL 2026 season and 18 wickets in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare trophy.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:39:38 am
India squad announcement: Shubman Gill's T20I route looks crowded
India squad announcement: Shubman Gill's name remains difficult to place in India's T20I reset. His overall stature is not in doubt, but reports and outside voices have suggested the selectors may look elsewhere for the next cycle. With explosive openers, middle-order captaincy options and young left-hand batters pushing hard, Gill's issue may not be talent. It may be fit, tempo and available role.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:18:32 am
India squad announcement: Have India moved past Hardik Pandya?
India squad announcement: Hardik Pandya's captaincy stock may have slipped in India's T20I conversation. Hardik still offers balance as an all-rounder, but leadership may now demand greater availability, recent captaincy momentum and a clearer tactical identity.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:07:40 am
India squad announcement: India A squad carried the red-ball signal
India squad announcement: The India A selection may not create the loudest headline, but it could reveal the selectors' next red-ball layer. With two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka, this squad becomes a test of bench strength beyond the senior Test side. Recent India A chatter has already included movement around Ruturaj Gaikwad replacing injured Riyan Parag for the Sri Lanka assignment.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:46:09 am
India squad announcement: The Asian Games squad adds another layer
India squad announcement: The Asian Games squad could become the clearest sign of India's parallel T20 planning. Tilak Varma is reportedly in the captaincy mix, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is among the names being tracked after making the 30-member probables list. With the tournament clashing with other white-ball commitments, slectors may use it to test a younger, future-facing core.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:27:47 am
India squad announcement: Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record
Shreyas Iyer's captaincy argument does not come from theory. He took the Delhi Capitals to their first IPL final in 2020, then led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2024, and later took Punjab Kings to the 2025 final, making him the first captain to lead three different IPL teams into the final. That gives his India case a rare proof point: he has already changed team ceilings.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:14:25 am
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL case is impossible to ignore
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not entered the selection debate on hype alone. His IPL 2026 season produced 776 runs, 72 sixes and a strike rate above 237, numbers that turned a 15-year-old opener into one of the tournament's defining stories. For selectors, the question is whether such extreme output can be treated as too early, or too good to delay.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:00:30 am
India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fast-track question grows
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's possible call-up is the boldest rumour of the day. The logic is clear: India have an unusually explosive left-hand opener who has already forced senior-level attention after a breakout IPL rise. The question is no longer only whether he is talented enough. It is whether selectors belive this is the right moment to expose him to international cricket.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:48:21 am
India squad announcement: Suryakumar Yadav's record complicates the call
India squad announcement: This is what makes the reported Suryakumar Yadav call so sharp. His captaincy record is strong, with India winning major silverware under him, including the 2026 T20 World Cup, and he has one of the best win percentages among T20I captains. This issue is not a leadership result. It is batting form, fitness and whether selectors want a cleaner long-term cycle.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:33:19 am
India squad announcement: Why Shreyas Iyer?
India squad announcement: Shreyas Iyer's case is built on leadership, middle-order stability and recent IPL command. India's T20I side has enough high-tempo openers and finishers, but the middle order needs someone who can absorb pressure without freezing the innings. Iyer also gives selectors a captaincy option who is experienced, tactically astute, and not dependent on a single explosive skill.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:08:03 am
India squad announcement: Shreyas Iyer captaincy call in focus
India squad announcement: One of the biggest selection-day talking points is the reported possibility of Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain. Reports have suggested that Suryakumar could miss out because of form and fitness concerns, while Iyer has emerged as a serious leadership option. If confirmed, it would mark a major resent in India's T20I direction.