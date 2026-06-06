Shreyas Iyer is the new captain for India in T20Is. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden call-up.(X images)

India squad announcement: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received his maiden India call-up after a breakout IPL 2026 season. Suryakumar Yadav has been axed as the captain of India, with the responsibility now being given to Shreyas Iyer. Tilak Varma is the vice-captain for India in T20Is. Prince Yadav has also received his maiden call-up. For the India A squad, Dhruv Jurel has been appointed captain. ...Read More