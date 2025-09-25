India squad for West Indies Tests announced: Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain; Karun Nair dropped, no rest for Bumrah

Shubman Gill will resume as captain when India takes on West Indies in a two-Test series starting October 2, the squad for which was announced on Wednesday on the sidelines of India’s Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Bangladesh in Dubai. The biggest takeaway of the squad was the appointment of Ravindra Jadeja as the vice-captain of the squad following Rishabh Pant's injury. The wicketkeeper-batter, who is India's designated vice-captain, missed out on selection due to a foot injury suffered during the England tour. India's captain Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja(PTI)

Veteran Karun Nair and opening batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, who were part of the England tour, were dropped from the side. Devdutt Padikkal made a comeback to the Indian side on the back of some big scores in the Duleep Trophy and in the India A vs Australia A unofficial Test. Agakar said there was no need for a third opener, so Easwaran was not included in the side. When asked about Sarfaraz Khan, Ajit Agarkar said the right-handed batter had yet to regain full fitness.

The chief selector also made it clear that they expected more from Karun Nair in England. The Karnataka batter managed just one half-century in four Tests, which means the 33-year-old could well have played his last Test for India.

No rest for Jasprit Bumrah

Despite raising concerns over his workload management, Jasprit Bumrah has been persisted with in the 15-member squad.

"Jasprit Bumrah is ready and keen to play both Tests against the West Indies," chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said.

Fast bowler Akash Deep, who took 10 wickets in the second Test at Edgbaston, helping India draw level in the series, was also not included in the 15-member team, which has only seamers apart from Bumrah: Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

The West Indies Tests will be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi, also marking the resumption of India's third World Test Championship Cycle. India is placed third in the points table, and with two more Tests to follow against South Africa in November, the current squad lays the groundwork for what promises to be an exciting home season ahead.

As expected, Rishabh Pant has missed out as he has yet to recover from the foot injury he sustained in the fourth Test against England in Manchester. This means Dhruv Jurel takes over as India's first-choice wicketkeeper. Jurel played against England last year at home and even got a game against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sai Sudharsan retained his place in the side despite not-so-staggering returns in the England series, giving a clear indication that the selection committee see him as a long-term prospect at No.3 in the Test XI.

There were reports of Manav Suthar being in consideration after he picked up five wickets against Australia A but the selectors chose to stick with the tried and tested spinners in Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar.

India Test Squad for West Indies series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhurv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, N Jagadeesan