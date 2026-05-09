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India stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma served NADA notices after missing dope tests: Report

Athletes participating in the RTP need to share their whereabouts with NADA and be available for testing within a given window.

Published on: May 09, 2026 12:58 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma have been handed notices by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after missing scheduled dope tests last year (2025), and it is also the pair's first whereabouts failure. Both cricketers are part of NADA's Registered Testing Pool (RTP), and didn't give reasons for missing their rope tests, which led to notices.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma have been dealt with NADA notices.

According to a PTI report, a source said, "Notices have been issued to the concerned athletes, and the same has been intimated to the national federation (the BCCI) and the ICC."

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Meanwhile, a BCCI source informed PTI, "Yes, we have received notification from NADA on missed tests. We will check with them as to how it happened, and will take necessary steps so that such things do not happen in future."

"Cricket is back in the Olympics and we need to adhere to all the protocols so that everything goes on smoothly," the source added.

Doping has always remained a controversial issue in cricket. One of the most popular doping scandals in the sport involved Shane Warne. In 2003, just before the World Cup, he tested positive for a banned diuretic. He stated that he took the tablet his mother gave him to improve his appearance. He received a one-year ban from Cricket Australia.

Meanwhile, in 2006, Shoaib Akhtar tested positive for nandrolone, an anabolic steroid, along with teammate Mohammad Asif. The PCB initially handed Akhtar a two-year ban and Asif a one-year suspension. But it was later overturned for both players due to issues in the testing process.

 
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