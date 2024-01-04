India surge to top spot in World Test Championship points table after 1-1 draw vs South Africa

India defeated South Africa by seven wickets, on Day 2 of the second Test match, at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday. The win saw India tie the series 1-1, as both teams ended up sharing the trophy. India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) and South Africa's Dean Elgar (C) hold the trophy for players of the series at Newlands stadium in Cape Town.(AFP)

Chasing 79 for victory, Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing, and registered a knock of 28 off 23 balls. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma smacked an unbeaten knock of 17* off 22 deliveries. Jaiswal attacked almost every single delivery, and hammered six boundaries. The visitors lost three wickets, reaching 80/3, winning by seven wickets.

The win helped India reclaim top spot in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. It was also India's second win in the ongoing WTC cycle, overtaking South Africa, who are second. The defeat in the first Test sent India to sixth spot, but the win on Thursday drove them to pole position once.

Meanwhile, the Proteas are in second place, followed by New Zealand (third) and Australia (fourth). Bangladesh are fifth in the standings, followed by Pakistan (sixth), West Indies (seventh), England (eighth) and Sri Lanka (ninth).

WTC points table

Speaking after India's win, Jasprit Bumrah, who was named as Player of the Series, said, "This ground will always hold a special place in my heart. It was always a dream to play Test cricket and the journey started here, there's always fond memories of my first game. Very happy that it went well today as well. That journey started in 2018 - our bowling unit was experienced and we wanted to create an impact. We knew that if we want to do well in foreign conditions, we'll have to bowl a lot more and consistently. In India, the spinners do a lot more work. The vision started from there. Our team is also going through a transition."

"Lot of the bowlers have been changed, but the message is still the same, you have to keep fighting. It's not easy playing in South Africa, different conditions, the crowd is also something. We fought it out in the last game as well. It's difficult to keep coming at it because it requires a lot of strength and patience. If you lose it, in one session, the game goes out of your hand. We are very happy that we were able to do it in this game. I didn't expect the game to go this fast, I have never played a shorter Test match in my life. Looking at the wicket on the first day, nobody really thought that this much was going to happen. We wanted to bat first as well. Test cricket gives you surprises. Very happy that we got our first win (in Cape Town), a great series and a fighting series," he added.