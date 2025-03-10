India team’s depth reminds Lara of the 1970s-80s Windies

Mumbai: At the end of the Champions Trophy, the cricket world has been left admiring the depth of India’s talent pool. Imagine Rishabh Pant not finding a place in the playing eleven and Yashasvi Jaiswal not even being in the squad? Then you have Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhishek Sharma all waiting in the wings. Brian Lara is captain of the West Indies Masters team that is playing in the International Masters League in India (HT)

Batting legend Brian Lara likened it to the West Indies teams of the 1970s and 1980s. Blessed with abundant talent, the Caribbean team ruled the cricket world in that period, winning most of the tournaments they entered in, including two ODI World Cups (1975 and 1979), apart from the runners-up finish in 1983.

“It’s amazing, Rohit Sharma has taken up the reins and done pretty well, winning the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean (2024) and winning the Champions Trophy now. Definitely he has got great leadership qualities. And he has got a team which plays for him. He may be missing a couple of key players, but the reserves in the Indian team at the moment reminds me of the West Indies team of the 1970s and 1980s when you could fill another international side with the guys who couldn’t play. So, that’s great for Indian cricket.”

Lara is captain of the West Indies Masters team that is playing in the International Masters League in India.

Elaborating on the success of India, the former West Indies skipper said: “Most of the tournaments I have seen in the last 5-10 years, India would have started as favourites. They have not won all of them but they have got the team, the talent to do so. Winning the Champions Trophy, you wouldn’t say it is expected because you are playing against other great teams, but they definitely have what it takes to keep winning tournaments.”

SPIN ATTACK

Just like the all-conquering West Indies team under Clive Lloyd, who would unleash a lethal four-man pace attack on all rivals, India stuck to a four-pronged spin strategy in the Champions Trophy for the last three of the five games, with great success. To back their spin-allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, they had two attacking options in wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Chakravarthy. In all, 26 wickets taken by Indian spinners – India’s pacers accounted for 17 wickets with Mohammed Shami taking nine – at an average of 28.3 in the five matches.

Chakravarthy (9) and Kuldeep (7) were the stand-out performers in the final with two wickets each after striking early. “I suppose it has to do with the state of the pitch – conducive to spin and the ball is coming slow off the track. India has quality spinners, they used the pitch to their advantage, they played (to) the conditions that favoured them. (But) they have got fast bowlers as well. If the pitches were green and fast, they have got the fast bowlers to do the job. It is good to have an all-round team,” said Lara.

At the end of the tournament, all eyes were on the two stalwarts, Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit, whether they would choose the stage to call it a day. For the top players, when to quit is the most difficult decision to make. So, when should an elite player take that call?

“He should take that call when he feels it is right. He will know when the passion has left and the fitness has left him. As long as he can make a positive contribution to your team, has the passion and wants to play, he should do so. It is always great to leave the game when at the top; you should make sure no one is pushing you out of the door. Players like Rohit and Virat, you have seen how they have contributed and still do. I think it is a decision they will have to make (when they feel the time is right).”