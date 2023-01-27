India through to Women's U-19 T20 World Cup final with comprehensive 8-wicket win over New Zealand

India reached the final of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Friday. Parshavi Chopra's three-wicket haul led the way as New Zealand were restricted to a score of 107/9 after which opener Shweta Shehrawat's half century helped India chase the total down with eight wickets and nearly four overs to spare.

India captain Shafali Verma had won the toss and chosen to bowl first. New Zealand could hardly put a partnership together as India picked wickets at regular intervals. They had lost two within the powerplay and by three by the end of the 10th over however, with a majority of the collapse happening after the first half of the innings was done.

All Indian bowlers except Sonam Yadav took at least one wicket on Friday. Verma, Archana Devi, Mannaat Kashyap and Titas Sadhu all took a wicket each. No.3 Georgia Plimmer was the highest scorer for New Zealand with 35 runs off 32 balls. In reply the Indians put up a 33-run opening stand in just over three overs.

More to come…

