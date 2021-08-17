India to face Pakistan on October 24 as ICC announces full schedule of T20 World Cup 2021

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 as ICC announced the full schedule of T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday.

India and Pakistan are placed in the Group 2 of the Super12 stage along with Afghanistan and N. The heavyweight clash will take place in Dubai on 24 October. Pakistan then take on New Zealand in Sharjah on 26 October, in a tough start for the 2009 champions. Afghanistan begin their campaign on 25 October at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round.

India's next match is against New Zealand on October 31 at Dubai followed by their clash against Afghanistan on November 3 in Abu Dhabi. The Virat Kohli-led side will then face the first-placed side from Group B on November 5 at Dubai.

T20 World Cup 2021 schedule: Super12 Group 2 (ICC)

The group will conclude on 8 November, with India taking on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.

Super 12 Group 1

The second round of the tournament – the Super12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Full schedule of T20 World Cup 2021

Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

T20 World Cup 2021 schedule: Super12 Group 1

Round 1

The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on October 23.

Semi-finals

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November . The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days.

The final

The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai at 6pm local time on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

