A chance to regroup with Dravid, so there is lot more than just performance or scorecard: Ruturaj Gaikwad

India's squad for the tour of Sri Lanka was announced yesterday with Shikhar Dhawan being named as the captain of the side. With the 26 players in England to prepare for the World Test Championship final and the Test series against the hosts, BCCI did not have the liberty to choose players from main team. With a plethora of options available to the selectors, they decided to select a team full of promising youngsters supported by some veterans like Hardik Pandya, Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The team is reportedly going to be coached by Rahul Dravid during the 3-match ODI and T20I series. One of the players to be selected for the tour is Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK opener impressed everyone with his performances in the Indian Premier League and he got a chance to test his mettle in international cricket.

Gaikwad is now looking to reconnect with Rahul Dravid, who coached the Indian under-19 and A teams. Gaikwad has said that he has received a chance to 'regroup' with Dravid and he is happy to receive the opportunity to talk to him about the game.

"The opportunities would be limited but I'm just looking forward to learn from this journey as much as I can. There are experienced players in the group and obviously once again I will get a chance to reconnect with Rahul Sir," he said.

"The last India A tour happened one and half years ago, so again, there is a chance to regroup with him (Rahul Dravid) have a chat about the game, so there is lot more than just performance or scorecard.

"Obviously if I get opportunity, just hoping that I can give my best and wish to win a game for India. One of my biggest goals is to get a win for the Indian team or my country."

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh



