India's tour of West Indies 2023, full schedule: Rohit Sharma and Co. to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in Caribbean

After a bitter-sweet campaign in the recently concluded edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), Rohit Sharma's Team India will travel to the Caribbean for a multi-format tour in July and August. Two-time runners-up India will launch their bid for an elusive ICC Test Mace in the third edition of the WTC against the West Indies. Team India is scheduled to play a two-Test series against the West Indies in July. BCCI has announced the schedule for India's tour of West Indies comprising 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is on Monday(ANI-AP)

The two-match Test series that will be a part of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship, is scheduled to get underway with the curtain-raiser at Windsor Park in Dominica (12-16 July). The second Test will be contested from July 20 to July 24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The series decider will be the 100th Test match played between India and the West Indies.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India. One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations,” said Johnny Grave, who is also the CEO of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The Test series is followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and the first 50-over contest will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27. The second ODI will also take place in Barbados on July 29 while Trinidad is set to host the series decider on 1 August at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. India will also play a five-match T20I series from August 3 to August 13. Guyana National Stadium and Brian Lara Cricket Academy are the venues for the five-match T20I series.

“We also look forward to hosting India in the white ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the United States. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour,” Grave added.

