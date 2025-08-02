India U-19 batter Vihaan Malhotra sets all-format goals

New Delhi: In an era where T20 cricket reigns supreme among youngsters, 18-year-old Vihaan Malhotra is committed to the longer grind, the kind that builds all-format players. The batter from Patiala, who was part of the India U-19 squad that recently toured England for a multi-format series, had a trip to remember. Vihaan Malhotra in action. (BCCI)

On Wednesday, Malhotra, 18, was named vice-captain of the India U-19 squad for the upcoming tour of Australia where he will feature in three ODIs and two multi-day matches. The series marks another overseas frontier that the youngster is keen to tackle.

It’s fitting for someone who idolises Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, both former U-19 stars who grew into stalwarts across formats and are strong advocates of red-ball cricket.

“From a very young age, I understood that cricket isn’t just one format — each format demands something different. I’ve always believed that being technically strong in red-ball cricket lays the foundation to succeed in white-ball too,” Malhotra told HT. “These days, with the IPL, there’s this perception that a couple of good knocks can earn you an India call-up. I don’t agree with that. It’s the grind that counts.”

Rather than sticking to one batting style, Malhotra prides himself on adaptability. “Some players say, ‘I like to attack’ or ‘I prefer playing steadily’. For me, it’s about reading the game and playing according to what the team needs at that moment — be it pace, tempo or stability.”

Malhotra’s ambition is clear. He wants to don the India jersey across all three formats. “I look up to Shubman Gill. He’s technically sound yet dominates white-ball cricket. He and Virat Kohli are great examples of complete batters.”

In England, Malhotra had the chance to watch Gill score a double century in the second Test at Birmingham. “It was incredible to watch him bat live, especially how he built his innings from 100 to 200. I celebrate my milestones like him too — with that bow.”

Malhotra finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the two Youth Tests, aggregating 277 runs at an average of 69.75. In five youth ODIs, he made 243 runs at 48.60, behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi (355) and Thomas Rew (280). His 129 off 121 balls in the fourth ODI, including a 219-run partnership with Suryavanshi, was crucial in India’s 55-run win. He also struck 67 and 63 in the first Youth Test at Beckenham, followed by 120 (123 balls) and 27 in the second. His ton, alongside Ayush Mhatre’s 80, anchored India’s first innings.

“Heading into the series, I knew this was a big opportunity to prove myself on a bigger stage and I think it went well,” he said. “The ODI hundred was special, but I also enjoyed the third ODI where the conditions were tough and I had to dig in. That 46-run knock mattered. And in the last Test, I was able to play my shots more freely to score the century.”

As a young boy, Malhotra would swing a bat around the house, breaking things until his parents enrolled him in an academy to “channel his energy”. He joined the Black Elephant Cricket Club at six and moved to the Cricket Hub in Patiala in 2019. He currently trains under coach Kamal Sandhu.

Having faced Australia at home last October, Malhotra is eager to see how far he’s come this time playing away. “A year makes a big difference. We’re more experienced now and hopefully we’ll be able to apply that this time around.”