India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Will IND consider Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant?

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: The journey at Asia Cup 2022 is over for both India and Afghanistan but they will surely look to end the tournament on a high. Afghanistan head into the contest a day after delivering the fans a stunning fightback in a low scoring encounter against Pakistan, which they lost by one wicket. Team India, on the other hand, too played two thrilling encounters but unfortunately finished as the losing side despite putting a spirited fight against both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who have qualified for the finals, which will be played on Sunday. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AFG T20: