India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit, Kohli, Rahul clear favourites on Delhi belter
- India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs AFG match from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The World Cup 2023 is turning out to be quite unusual than expected. Eight matches have been played this far but not a single contest has gone down to the wire – the winning teams have had it rather easy towards the be – be in chasing a target or defending it. If you go on paper, Wednesday's fixture featuring India and Afghanistan could follow the pattern but don't rule out the possibility of the Afghans giving the Men in Blue a run for their money. They may be coming off a five-match losing streak but when it's Afghanistan, the possibility of a big upset is always lurking. And when the venue is Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, one of the not-so-big grounds in the country, the chances go up just by that bit.
The Kotla is not expected to harness conditions similar to Chennai. In fact, the last time an ODI was played here, South Africa bludgeoned the highest World Cup total of all time of 428, and they did so against a spin-heavy Sri Lankan attack. Afghanistan's bowling attack is similar with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi being three quality spinners, but whether it will come handy on a batting-friendly wicket such as Delhi, is anyone's guess. The ideal scenario will be for India to win the toss, bat first and dish out a batting clinic, but when have cricket matches ever been decided on perfection? Afghanistan have never been one for big tournaments, but they are a team that recently won an ODI series in Bangladesh, which India failed to on their last two visits.
India will enter the contest on the high of getting their World Cup campaign off to a positive start against Australia, where they recovered from an early hiccup of 2/3, to chase down 200. It wasn't a huge total but one that required patience and calmness as virtues, two traits that KL Rahul and Virat Kohli displayed with aplomb. The presence of Rahul has been a game-changer for India, and Kohli… well, this is expected to be his World Cup.
Whenever the topic of Kohli arises today, the name Naveen-ul-Haq will inevitably follow. This marks the first instance of Kohli and Naveen coming face-to-face on the same ground since their infamous and ugly spat during the IPL. Naveen's exclusion from the Asia Cup diminished some excitement in the tournament, but his return for the World Cup, which is also his final appearance in ODIs due to his impending retirement from the format post this tournament, promises to add a touch of drama to today's contest.
Here are some interesting pointers surrounding the World Cup 2023 tie between India vs Afghanistan:
- Afghanistan have never defeated India in any format.
- Ravindra Jadeja has picked 7 ODI wickets against Afghanistan and 9 wickets in Delhi.
- Naveen-Ul-Haq and Virat Kohli will come face to face for the first time since their bust-up in the IPL.
- Kohli returns to his home ground of the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He has scored 222 runs from 6 ODI innings with a highest of 112.
- India have won 13 ODIs and lost 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 11 Oct 2023 11:21 AM
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli at the Kotla
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Although this is his home ground, Virat Kohli has scored 222 runs from 7 matches at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
- Wed, 11 Oct 2023 11:10 AM
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Are there any weather concerns?
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Delhi is experiencing the early stages of winter, with a noticeable October chill in the air. The city has enjoyed clear and sunny weather for a while, and there is no risk of rain today. Despite some minor haze, the India vs Afghanistan match promises to proceed without any interruptions.
- Wed, 11 Oct 2023 11:00 AM
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Changes India can make in their Playing XI
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: India fielded a formidable squad in their World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai, featuring a star-studded batting lineup, two all-rounders, three spinners, and two frontline pacers. However, Delhi's deck is expected to be nothing like the Chepauk. If anything, it is might be the complete opposite, having the potential to dish out another run-fest.
The last game played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed a total of 700 runs being scored, and today's tie could see a similar high-scorer unfold. While the pitch might not be identical to the one used last week, it is certain that the re-laid tracks at this venue will have the batsmen eagerly anticipating their turn at the crease. Therefore, considering this, India might be inclined to make one change, resting Ravichandran Ashwin and affording Shardul Thakur an opportunity. Shardul is known for his ability to break partnerships and can also contribute with the bat.
- Wed, 11 Oct 2023 10:50 AM
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: How the two teams stack up
The India-Afghanistan rivalry is relatively recent, and it's not surprising that the two teams have faced each other only three times. While India emerged victorious in all three encounters, the significance lies in the margin of these wins. One of the matches ended in a tie during the 2018 Asia Cup, and the other provided an edge-of-the-seat thriller at the 2019 World Cup, with India narrowly defeating Afghanistan by 11 runs. Here's a recap of how the two teams have fared against each other in ODIs thus far.
- Wed, 11 Oct 2023 10:40 AM
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan's acid test!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan's remarkable wicket-taking ability and his versatility as a cricketer, excelling both as a bowler and a batsman while bringing a joyful spirit to the game, are truly noteworthy. However, despite his impressive international cricket career, characterized by remarkable statistics in Tests and ODIs, it is important to underline that most of his wickets have come against lower-ranked teams. Consequently, facing stronger opponents, such as India in today's game, presents Rashid with a formidable challenge.
In this World Cup, Rashid's primary objective would be to formulate strategies to outperform some of the finest batters in the world – recall how Eoin Morgan took him to the cleaners in Manchester during the 2019 World Cup. Despite his relatively young age, the team captain and his colleagues have unwavering confidence in his ability to rise to the occasion and lead Afghanistan's spin attack. There's no better stage than the World Cup for Rashid to break Afghanistan's string of underwhelming performances in major international tournaments. CLICK HERE to read our special piece on Rashid Khan.
- Wed, 11 Oct 2023 10:30 AM
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Still no Shubman Gill
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Down with dengue, Shubman Gill is set to miss India's match against Afghanistan today, as disclosed by the BCCI on Monday. The 24-year-old opener's untimely illness necessitated hospitalization on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital due to a concerning drop in his platelet count. Fortunately, he was discharged on Wednesday, instilling hopes of a return. However, regardless of the pace of his recovery, Gill is unlikely to feature in Saturday's game against Pakistan.
As the adage goes, one man's misfortune can present an opportunity for another, and today, Ishan Kishan has a golden chance to prove himself. Although he was dismissed for a golden duck the other night against Australia, Ishan can spend some quality time spent in the middle against Afghanistan to gain valuable match experience before the high-stakes clash with Pakistan. Ishan is no stranger to the opening position, boasting an impressive record of over 400 runs with an average in the 70s, which includes a record-breaking double century achieved last year.
- Wed, 11 Oct 2023 10:20 AM
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 'awkward' return to Delhi
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: For the first time since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, Virat Kohli will play an international match on his home ground – Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. It is a venue where he grew up playing most of his cricket. Kohli knows this ground and its conditions inside out. He has seen this stadium – which used to be called the iconic Feroz Shah Kotla – rechristened to the Arun Jaitley Stadium and witness some of the most iconic cricket matches of all time. But this return promises to be a little 'awkward' for Kohli by his own admission, as he will be playing in front of a stand and pavilion named after him. Not one for over-the-top gestures, a modest Kohli couldn't help but reflect on how, if there ever was a perfect illustration of "life coming full circle," this would be it.
This will be Kohli's second World Cup match at this venue. In 2011, when India played the Netherlands at this venue, Kohli couldn't leave much of an impact as he was dismissed for 12 off 20 balls. But that was 12 years ago, when Kohli was just three years into his career and still finding his feet in international cricket. Today, he stands as a cricketing legend, and the fervent fans in Delhi hold high hopes for nothing less than a legendary performance from their beloved icon.
- Wed, 11 Oct 2023 10:10 AM
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND vs AFG – The rivalry
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: India may have the edge over Afghanistan with an unblemished record against them, some of the recent contests between the two teams have injected a potent dose of excitement. Like another Asian neighbours Bangladesh, Afghanistan too made their Test debut against India, and although the game lasted only two days, the Afghans emerged from the experience fortified and seasoned. Surprisingly, just a month later, Afghanistan nearly dealt a stunning blow to India during their Asia Cup clash, which culminated in a thrilling tie. In this Super 4 bout, there was no Super-Over to determine a victor, yet Afghanistan parlayed this momentum into the following year's World Cup, where once more, India found themselves on the edge.
Under Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan appeared poised to topple India until the eleventh-hour heroics of Mohammed Shami, who claimed a last-over hat-trick, came to the rescue of his team. Following that game in Southampton, India versus Afghanistan encounters have witnessed a remarkable resurgence. Even though India has, on subsequent occasions, convincingly dispatched their sub-continental neighbors, the outcome has never been taken for granted.
- Wed, 11 Oct 2023 10:00 AM
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Greetings, all you cricket buffs! It's Wednesday already and what better way that to brighten the middle of your week than your favourite Team India clashing against Afghanistan in their second World Cup match. Now, you may believe that this contest may not be as exciting and pulsating as Sunday's blockbuster IND vs AUS clash, but when it's Afghanistan, you just don't know. However, as interesting today's match-up is expected to be, if there is one showdown that can outshine them all, it's the impending face-off between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq. There was plenty of bad blood the last time these two were on the same ground – back in May during the IPL – and the prospect of a Round 2 promises to be a sight for sore eyes.