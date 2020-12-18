India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2: McGrath unhappy with Australia’s defensive batting

cricket

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 15:12 IST

Glenn McGrath was part of an Australian team that has gone down in the history of Test cricket as the best ever. The team was full of attack minded batsmen who loved to put the opposition under pressure, whatever be the situation of the match. This was more the case while playing at home as the Australian teams of that generation quite often put up scores in excess of 350 in one day of a Test.

McGrath, now holding the commentator’s mic, during the ongoing series between India and Australia was critical of the approach of the Australian batsmen on Day 2 of the day-night Test that is underway in Adelaide. India put up 244 in the first innings and then reduced the hosts to 92/5 at tea.

The Australians had scored those 92 runs in 48 overs, which meant they had scored their runs at a run rate of less than 2 runs per over. While the quick loss of wickets can be attributed to this, all the Australian batsmen went into their shell apart from Marnus Labuschagne, who showed some positive intent, albeit after being given two lives by the Indian fielders.

McGrath felt the Australians allowed the Indian bowlers to put more pressure on them by not getting quick runs.

“That’s been the issue today, they have been very defensive and sitting back, waiting for the bad ball and just taking singles rather than looking a bit more intent and take it to the bowlers and put a little bit of pressure back on the bowlers.

“Indian bowlers have been able to bowl wherever they want and when you are not scoring, you would get into trouble very soon because on such a pitch the wickets will come sooner or later. So if you are not scoring you are not moving anywhere,” McGrath said while analysing the match situation for host broadcaster Sony during the tea break.