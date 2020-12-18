Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Saha, Ashwin up against 2nd new ball in crucial 1st session

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2, Latest Updates: Virat Kohli-led Team India to carry forward their innings from 233\/6 on the second day of the pink Test against Australia in Adelaide today

By hindustantimes.com | Dec 18, 2020 09:10 IST
highlights

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India will carry forward their innings on the second day of the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. Wicketkeeper Wirddhiman Saha and spinner R Ashwin will come to bat and continue batting from 233/6. The first day was full of ups and downs for India against a lethal Aussie attack. The openers left early and then the middle-order showcased some gritty performances. The course of the game took a steep turn after skipper Virat Kohli’s run out as India lost three wickets in 18 balls thereafter. The first session in today’s play will be crucial for the tourists as the Indian tail is going to be tested against the pink ball. Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. They picked Shaw as the opener with Mayank Agarwal and went with Saha as wicketkeeper. Australia, on the other hand, handed the debut cap to all-rounder Cameron Green and named Matthew Wade as Joe Burns’ opening partner.

Follow the live updates of India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 here:

09:05 hrs IST

Pink ball trivia

Pink ball was used for the first time in international cricket for a one-day match on 5th July 2009, when England women hosted Australia women.

09:00 hrs IST

Nathan Lyon vs India at home

2011-12: 3 matches, 93.3 overs, 291 runs, 7 wickets

2014-15: 4 matches, 223.4 overs, 801 runs, 23 wickets

2018-19: 4 matches, 242.1 overs, 639 runs, 21 wickets

08:55 hrs IST

50th Test match for Mohammed Shami

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will be playing his 50th match in the longest format India. He has been named in the playing XI and will come to bat on the second day of the first day in Adelaide today.

08:50 hrs IST

Milestones on cards for Aussies

4: wickets Josh Hazlewood needs to complete 200 Test wickets

4: wickets Mitchell Starc needs to complete 250 Test wickets. If he gets these in the 1st Test which is his 58th Test, he will be 5th quickest Australian to reach this landmark after:

o Dennis Lillee- 48

o Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath - 55

o Mitchell Johnson -57

08:45 hrs IST

Wriddhiman Saha vs Aussie bowlers

vs Nathan Lyon : 7 innings, 51 runs, 96 balls faced, 2 dismissals

vs Pat Cummins: 2 innings, 32 runs, 77 balls faced, 1 dismissal

vs Josh Hazlewood: 4 innings, 25 runs, 96 balls faced, 1 dismissal

08:40 hrs IST

R Ashwin against Australian bowlers

vs Nathan Lyon - 8 innings, 42 runs, 3 dismissals

vs Josh Hazlewood - 7 innings, 25 runs, 2 dismissals

vs Mitchell Starc - 3 innings, 17 runs, 2 dismissals

vs Pat Cummins - 3 innings, 14 runs, 2 dismissals

08:35 hrs IST

Australia bowling figures on Day 1

Mitchell Starc - 19 overs, 4 maidens, 49 runs, 2 wickets

Josh Hazlewood - 20 overs, 6 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wicket

Pat Cummins - 19 overs, 7 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wicket

Cameron Green - 9 overs, 2 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets

Nathan Lyon - 21 overs, 2 maidens, 68 runs, 1 wicket

Marnus Labuschagne - 1 overs, 3 runs

08:30 hrs IST

Indian wickets so far in first innings

Prithvi Shaw 0(2) - b Starc

Mayank Agarwal 17(40) - b Cummins

Cheteshwar Pujara 43 (160) - c Labuschagne b Lyon

Virat Kohli 74 (180) - run out (Hazlewood/Lyon)

Ajinkya Rahane 42 (92) - lbw b Starc

Hanuma Vihari 16 (25) - lbw b Hazlewood

08:25 hrs IST

IND vs AUS: Session wise progression on Day 1

1st Session: 25 overs, 41 runs, 2 wickets, Run rate 1.64

2nd Session: 30 overs, 66 runs, 1 wickets, Run rate 2.20

3rd Session: 34 overs, 126 runs, 3 wickets, Run rate 3.71

08:20 hrs IST

India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 Live

Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2. The opening day was no less than a roller-coaster ride for the visitors. They opted to bat and saw the openers falling too early. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the innings but the dismissal of the Indian skipper turned the tables. India posted 233/6 at stumps on Day 1. It’s going to a vital 1st session for them as the tail enders will face the Aussie attack.

