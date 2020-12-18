India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Saha, Ashwin up against 2nd new ball in crucial 1st session

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India will carry forward their innings on the second day of the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. Wicketkeeper Wirddhiman Saha and spinner R Ashwin will come to bat and continue batting from 233/6. The first day was full of ups and downs for India against a lethal Aussie attack. The openers left early and then the middle-order showcased some gritty performances. The course of the game took a steep turn after skipper Virat Kohli’s run out as India lost three wickets in 18 balls thereafter. The first session in today’s play will be crucial for the tourists as the Indian tail is going to be tested against the pink ball. Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. They picked Shaw as the opener with Mayank Agarwal and went with Saha as wicketkeeper. Australia, on the other hand, handed the debut cap to all-rounder Cameron Green and named Matthew Wade as Joe Burns’ opening partner.

09:05 hrs IST Pink ball trivia Pink ball was used for the first time in international cricket for a one-day match on 5th July 2009, when England women hosted Australia women.





09:00 hrs IST Nathan Lyon vs India at home 2011-12: 3 matches, 93.3 overs, 291 runs, 7 wickets 2014-15: 4 matches, 223.4 overs, 801 runs, 23 wickets 2018-19: 4 matches, 242.1 overs, 639 runs, 21 wickets





08:55 hrs IST 50th Test match for Mohammed Shami Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will be playing his 50th match in the longest format India. He has been named in the playing XI and will come to bat on the second day of the first day in Adelaide today.





08:50 hrs IST Milestones on cards for Aussies 4: wickets Josh Hazlewood needs to complete 200 Test wickets 4: wickets Mitchell Starc needs to complete 250 Test wickets. If he gets these in the 1st Test which is his 58th Test, he will be 5th quickest Australian to reach this landmark after: o Dennis Lillee- 48 o Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath - 55 o Mitchell Johnson -57





08:45 hrs IST Wriddhiman Saha vs Aussie bowlers vs Nathan Lyon : 7 innings, 51 runs, 96 balls faced, 2 dismissals vs Pat Cummins: 2 innings, 32 runs, 77 balls faced, 1 dismissal vs Josh Hazlewood: 4 innings, 25 runs, 96 balls faced, 1 dismissal





08:40 hrs IST R Ashwin against Australian bowlers vs Nathan Lyon - 8 innings, 42 runs, 3 dismissals vs Josh Hazlewood - 7 innings, 25 runs, 2 dismissals vs Mitchell Starc - 3 innings, 17 runs, 2 dismissals vs Pat Cummins - 3 innings, 14 runs, 2 dismissals





08:35 hrs IST Australia bowling figures on Day 1 Mitchell Starc - 19 overs, 4 maidens, 49 runs, 2 wickets Josh Hazlewood - 20 overs, 6 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wicket Pat Cummins - 19 overs, 7 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wicket Cameron Green - 9 overs, 2 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets Nathan Lyon - 21 overs, 2 maidens, 68 runs, 1 wicket Marnus Labuschagne - 1 overs, 3 runs





08:30 hrs IST Indian wickets so far in first innings Prithvi Shaw 0(2) - b Starc Mayank Agarwal 17(40) - b Cummins Cheteshwar Pujara 43 (160) - c Labuschagne b Lyon Virat Kohli 74 (180) - run out (Hazlewood/Lyon) Ajinkya Rahane 42 (92) - lbw b Starc Hanuma Vihari 16 (25) - lbw b Hazlewood





08:25 hrs IST IND vs AUS: Session wise progression on Day 1 1st Session: 25 overs, 41 runs, 2 wickets, Run rate 1.64 2nd Session: 30 overs, 66 runs, 1 wickets, Run rate 2.20 3rd Session: 34 overs, 126 runs, 3 wickets, Run rate 3.71



