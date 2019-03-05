India vs Australia, 2nd ODI live cricket score in Nagpur: Virat Kohli & Co look to take 2-0 lead
India vs Australia,2nd ODI: Catch live updates from the second ODI of the five-match series between India and Australia in Nagpur through our live blog
-
12:33 hrs IST
ODI history beckons for Virat Kohli & Co
-
12:00 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live Updates: The Vidarbha Cricket Association’s stadium in Jamtha has proved to be a good hunting ground for India against Australia as the hosts have emerged victorious by a comfortable margin in all the three ODI matches played at the venue. The Indian team will look maintain their record and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series in the second ODI in Nagpur. ((Full Scorecard))
Follow live updates from the match here -
ODI history beckons for Virat Kohli & Co
India, who are set to take on Australia in the second ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday, are just one win away from completing 500 victories in one-day internationals. They will become the second team to achieve the feat after the Australians. India have won 499 out of 962 matches, while Australia have won 558 out of 923 matches.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the second ODI of the five-match series between India and Australia. The Men in Blue will be certainly looking to take a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first ODI by six wickets. If India register a win in Nagpur then they will record their 500th victory in ODIs.