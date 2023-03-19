Home / Cricket / India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma returns as hosts India eye series win in Vizag
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma returns as hosts India eye series win in Vizag

Updated on Mar 19, 2023 09:41 AM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match Updates: Rohit Sharma has returned to the helm as the veteran opener is leading the Virat Kohli-starrer side in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Visakhapatnam. After defeating Australia in the 1st ODI by 5 wickets, hosts India are eyeing a series win under Rohit's leadership at Vizag.

India's Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Josh Inglis
HT Sports Desk, New Delhi
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match Updates: After missing the series opener due to family commitments, veteran Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is set to make his return to the side as India are up against Australia in the second encounter of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series on Sunday. In the absence of regular captain Rohit, Team India led by Hardik Pandya registered a comfortable win over Steve Smith and Co. at Mumbai. Hosts India will be making one forced change in its lineup after the five-wicket win over the visitors. An under-fire KL Rahul and in-form Ravindra Jadeja propelled India to an impressive win over Australia in the low-scoring contest at Mumbai. Besides Rahul and Jadeja, the spotlight will also be on Virat Kohli, who had a forgetful outing against Australia in the series opener. Rain threat is also looming large at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium as Visakhapatnam looks all set to host the series decider on a Super Sunday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 19, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live updates: Rain to play spoilsport in Vizag?

    As per the latest developments, rain gods are expected to make their presence felt in the 2nd ODI between India and Australia. Occasional rain and a thunderstorm are expected in the morning at the match venue. The weather is partly cloudy in Vizag. India are leading the ODI series 1-0 and a win over Australia can turn the 3rd ODI into a dead rubber.

  • Mar 19, 2023 09:25 AM IST

    IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Live updates: KL Rahul steps up in anchor role

    Joining forces with Ravindra Jadeja, Indian batter KL Rahul top-scored for India in the 1st ODI against Australia. Rahul, who was axed from the Test lineup in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scored 75 off 91 balls to help India defeat Australia by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rahul's teammate Jadeja played a crucial knock of 45 off 69 balls and the star all-rounder was also named the Player of the Match.

  • Mar 19, 2023 09:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Visakhapatnam is set to host the 2nd One Day International (ODI) between India and Australia at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. After outclassing Steve Smith and Co. in the Mumbai opener, Team India will aim to seal the three-match series in the 2nd ODI on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja-inspired Indian side had recorded a 5-wicket win over Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

