India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma returns as hosts India eye series win in Vizag

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match Updates: After missing the series opener due to family commitments, veteran Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is set to make his return to the side as India are up against Australia in the second encounter of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series on Sunday. In the absence of regular captain Rohit, Team India led by Hardik Pandya registered a comfortable win over Steve Smith and Co. at Mumbai. Hosts India will be making one forced change in its lineup after the five-wicket win over the visitors. An under-fire KL Rahul and in-form Ravindra Jadeja propelled India to an impressive win over Australia in the low-scoring contest at Mumbai. Besides Rahul and Jadeja, the spotlight will also be on Virat Kohli, who had a forgetful outing against Australia in the series opener. Rain threat is also looming large at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium as Visakhapatnam looks all set to host the series decider on a Super Sunday.

