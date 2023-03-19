Home / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI on TV and online

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI on TV and online

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: With regular captain Rohit Sharma back, India face Australia in the second ODI, in Vishakapatnam. Follow here live streaming, when and where to watch details of IND vs AUS cricket match.

Leading 1-0 in the ongoing three-match ODI series, India take on Australia in the second fixture, at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam. With regular captain Rohit Sharma back for the second ODI, the hosts will be aiming for a series-clinching victory. Rohit missed the first ODI, and Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy role, leading India to a five-wicket victory in Mumbai.

Chasing a target of 189 runs, India raced to 191/5 in 39.5 overs, with KL Rahul smacking an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 91 balls. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja also remained unbeaten with a knock of 45 runs off 69 balls. Mitchell Starc was in good form for Australia's bowling department and bagged three wickets. Initially, Australia posted 188, courtesy of a knock of 81 runs off 65 balls by Mitchell Marsh. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bagged three wickets each for India, Jadeja scalped two dismissals. The Aussies will also be looking to stage a comeback and take the series to the final fixture.

When will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will take place on Sunday (March 19), 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will take place at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam.

Where will the broadcast of India vs Australia 2nd ODI be available on television in India?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be broadcasted live on television through Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd ODI be available?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be live-streamed via Hotstar. Also, follow live score and latest updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

