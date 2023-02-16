India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch Border-Gavaskar Trophy live on TV and online

India face Australia in the second Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. The hosts won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs and were in dominant form in a match which ended on Day 3. India had plenty of positives with captain Rohit Sharma bagging a century and Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja registering five-wicket hauls.

The fixture will also see Cheteshwar Pujara play in his 100th Test match, making him the 13th Indian cricketer to do so. The veteran batter has registered 7021 runs in 99 Tests, packed with 19 tons and 34 half-centuries, including a high score of 206*. The 35-year-old joins a list led by Sachin Tendulkar and also consisting of the likes of Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Dilip Vengsarkar and Sourav Ganguly. Also, Shreyas Iyer has been included in the roster for the second Test, with Javdev Unadkat released from the team.

When will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy take place?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin from Friday (February 17), 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy take place?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy be broadcasted live on television?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be broadcasted live on Indian television through Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy be live streamed?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live streamed via Hotstar. Also, follow live updates on www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

