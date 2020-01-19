India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan walks off field after hurting left shoulder

cricket

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 15:16 IST

There’s no end to India’s injury concerns. Moments after a millions breathed a sigh of relief after India fielded an unchanged XI in the series-deciding third ODI against Australia at Bengaluru, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was taken off the field after he hurt his left shoulder.

Dhawan dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder in the fifth over. He was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal in the field

The 34-year-old, who scored a super 96, had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.

Dhawan’s shoulder injury comes after his opening partner Rohit Sharma had hurt his shoulder while fielding in the 2nd ODI ar Rajkot. It looked nasty at first instance but India captain Virat Kohli at toss on Sunday asserted that he was fit and there was no cause of concern.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first and brought Josh Hazlewood back in the side in place Kane Richardson. India went in with an unchanged XI despite Risbh Pant being fit and available for selection.