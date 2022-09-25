India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs AUS live on TV and online

India were able to plug the gaps in Nagpur to level the three-match series and beat Australia comprehensively by six wickets in the eight-over-a-side contest. The action now shifts to Hyderabad, where the Rohit Sharma-led side looks to put on a similar performance and claim the home assignment that acts as a precursor to next month's World T20 in Australia. Skipper Rohit produced a blazing knock in the second game and finished with a 20-ball unbeaten 46 before Dinesh Karthik scored the winning runs with four balls to spare. With the ball, Axar Patel returned 2/13 and inflicted maximum damage.

Jasprit Bumrah, who played his first match in over two months, also marked his return with a searing yorker to remove opposition captain Aaron Finch, while Harshal Patel went wicketless and conceded 19 runs in the final over. India will hope that the medium pacer, who also stands out as a death-over specialist, finds his mojo before the showpiece T20 event.

The spotlight will also be on Yuzvendra Chahal as the leg-spinner has faltered in the two games so far. He has conceded 54 runs and picked just one wicket in the T20I series. In the batting department, the famed top order comprising Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will again be in focus, while Suryakumar Yadav looks to overcome his patchy run in the middle order.

