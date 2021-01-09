Angry Tim Paine lashes out at umpire after India's Cheteshwar Pujara survives bat-pad appeal

An angry Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine lost his cool and lashed out at the on-field umpire when India's Cheteshwar Pujara survived a bat-pad appeal on Day 3 of the India vs Australia third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, reported news agency AP.

Paine unleashed an expletive-filled rant at umpire Paul Wilson over the Decision Review System, asking for some “consistency,” the report added.

Paine was angered after Pujara survived a bat-pad review on 13, with no evidence he’d edged the ball. With Nathan Lyon searching for his first wicket of the Sydney test, Paine immediately sent the not-out call to the third umpire after Matthew Wade’s catch was turned down.

Legside hotspot replays were blocked by Wade’s body, while the “ultraedge” which indicates the ball hit the bat, showed very small movement as the ball went past the bat.

Third umpire Bruce Oxenford looked at the offside hotspot and didn’t see a mark as the inside edge of the bat turned, before sticking with the not-out call, prompting a verbal barrage from Paine.

This is not the first time Paine has shown his reservations against the DRS. Paine was given out, caught behind off Ravindra Jadeja on the third day. He was ruled out after the on-field call by Paul Reiffel was overturned by third umpire Paul Wilson. The wicketkeeper-batsman didn't hide his disappointment over the decision while leaving the field.

"I did not hit the ball in the second innings, it was pretty clear from my reaction, yeah I thought we had a pretty same example on day two with Pujara, it sets a precedent," Paine had said.

"He did not look at enough replays to see that there was a gap between the bat and ball, the line itself had started before it passed my bat and then it finished again so it was just a lot of things that did not add up for me, I don't think he took the time to look at the evidence, technology was okay for me," he added.

India, meanwhile, reached 180 for four at Lunch on Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara found it difficult to keep the scoreboard ticking during an extended first session as he crawled to 42 off 144 balls.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane managed 22 off 70 balls before being played on by an off-cutter from Pat Cummins, while Hanuma Vihari (4, 38 balls), who has been in terrible form, was needlessly run out when he went for a quick but non-existent single.

It was Pant (29 batting, 45 balls), who showed some intent and tried to release the pressure created by Pujara's negative approach.

