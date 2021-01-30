IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Don't know stats but India hasn't lost much in Sydney': Pujara explains what helped India regroup after Adelaide horror
India's Cheteshwar Pujara. File(REUTERS)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara. File(REUTERS)
cricket

'Don't know stats but India hasn't lost much in Sydney': Pujara explains what helped India regroup after Adelaide horror

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a gallant century as India bounced back to seal an eight-wicket-win, but what transpired between the end of the first and the beginning of the second Test is a testament to this team’s character.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:42 AM IST

When a team gets all out for 36, not many give it a chance to recover from such a confidence-denting defeat and defy all odds to win back the series. But that’s exactly what India did, producing a fairy-tale ending to arguably their best Test series of all time. On December 19, 2020, India registered their lowest Test total, but exactly a month later on January 19, 2021, the same team was basking in the glory of a second consecutive Test series win on Australian soil.

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of the key architects of the win, described how the team approached the second Test in Melbourne after being beaten convincingly in Adelaide. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a gallant century as India bounced back to seal an eight-wicket-win, but what transpired between the end of the first and the beginning of the second Test is a testament to this team’s character.

“We were very confident that if we win the second Test, there will be pressure on them and that is exactly what happened. Jinks [Rahane] played a brilliant innings at Melbourne and we went on to win that Test match and once it was one-all, the pressure was on the Australian team because we were supposed to play at Sydney in the third match where our record was really, really good,” Pujara told senior cricket journalists Jamie Alter and Meha Bhardwaj Alter on their YouTube channel 'Cricket Fables'.

“I don’t know the stats but India hasn’t lost too many matches in Sydney. We have played really well in Sydney so it was an advantage for us moving into the third Test match and the way the guys played.”

Moving on to the SCG Test, where India escaped with a memorable draw, Pujara revealed India took confidence from the fact that they did not have a poor record at the venue. Prior to the third Test of the series, India had played 12 Tests at the SCG, winning one, losing five and drawing six. Next, upon reaching Brisbane ahead of the fourth one, while all the talk was about how Australia had never lost a Test at the Gabba, Pujara revealed the team never went off track.

“It looked like it was a good pitch but we had to bat well and we had to bowl well and the guys did a fantastic job to draw that match, and then moving to the Gabba and the way it was portrayed that Australia has never lost a Test match over there,” the India batsman added.

“They have played good cricket so there was a lot of pressure on us as well at times but I felt that guys never thought about what is going to happen. We just stuck to our process, we believed in what we had been doing and we cut out the outside noise.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara lets one go to the keeper. (Getty)
Cheteshwar Pujara lets one go to the keeper. (Getty)
cricket

'They've always been a challenging team': Pujara names toughest Ind-Aus series

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not the toughest India-Australia Test series he's been a part of, says Cheteshwar Pujara
READ FULL STORY
File photo of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh(AP)
File photo of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh(AP)
cricket

'I will always pick him in my all-time XI': Harbhajan on current India batsman

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara’s grittiness with the bat and never say die attitude impressed veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, so much so that he went on to state that Pujara will always be a part of his all-time Test XI.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
(HT Archive)
(HT Archive)
cricket

Rahul Dravid: The pitch-perfect match maker

By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:10 AM IST
What Dravid did was ensure that every youngster with skill and commitment got a fair shot. People who have worked with the teams, or been a part of the teams, say that under his supervision, both skills and perseverance are given equal importance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of India's fielding coach R Sridhar.(Getty Images)
File image of India's fielding coach R Sridhar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Errors won't be swept under the carpet: India fielding coach Sridhar

By Rutvick Mehta, Sanjjeev K Samyal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:47 AM IST
It’s where India’s fielding coach R Sridhar swung into action, getting under the helmet himself in training sessions to prepare the designated fielders for the final stage of the out-of-the box tactic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Hussey.(File)
File image of Michael Hussey.(File)
cricket

'Love the way he goes about it': Hussey names 'real player' for India's future

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Former cricketers such as Mark Waugh and Michael Vaughan predicted a 0-4 whitewash for India after the Adelaide debacle but were proved wrong by a defiant unit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara. File(REUTERS)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara. File(REUTERS)
cricket

Rahane was brilliant at MCG: Pujara on India bouncing back from Adelaide horror

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a gallant century as India bounced back to seal an eight-wicket-win, but what transpired between the end of the first and the beginning of the second Test is a testament to this team’s character.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Virat Kohli.(File)
File image of Virat Kohli.(File)
cricket

'Need to bowl our best ball against Kohli and Indian batsmen': Thorpe

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:20 AM IST
India vs England: "The key for our bowling attack will be to bowl our 'best ball' as often as we can. I don't think we can ask for anything more from our spinners and seamers,” Thorpe told reporters in a virtual press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Graham Thorpe(Getty Images)
File image of Graham Thorpe(Getty Images)
cricket

‘We are very aware of that’: Graham Thorpe wary of India’s bowling threat

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:39 PM IST
  • India vs England: Even though India’s fast bowlers have made more heads turn in the last 18 months, Thorpe is not downplaying the impact spinners such as R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar can have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Prithvi Shaw jogging. (Getty Images)
File image of Prithvi Shaw jogging. (Getty Images)
cricket

‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karthik Kakade in action. (BCCI)
Karthik Kakade in action. (BCCI)
cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Baroda beat Punjab, to face Tamil Nadu in final

PTI, Admedabad
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Baroda rode on skipper Kedar Devdhar's fighting 64 and bowlers' impressive show to beat Punjab by 25 runs and enter the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara lets one go to the keeper. (Getty)
Cheteshwar Pujara lets one go to the keeper. (Getty)
cricket

'They've always been a challenging team': Pujara names toughest Ind-Aus series

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not the toughest India-Australia Test series he's been a part of, says Cheteshwar Pujara
READ FULL STORY
Close
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh(AP)
File photo of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh(AP)
cricket

'I will always pick him in my all-time XI': Harbhajan on current India batsman

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara’s grittiness with the bat and never say die attitude impressed veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, so much so that he went on to state that Pujara will always be a part of his all-time Test XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Jofra Archer(AP)
England's Jofra Archer(AP)
cricket

India vs England: Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke watches on as he commentates during day one of the third Test match between Australia and the West Indies at Sydney Cricket Ground.(Getty Images)
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke watches on as he commentates during day one of the third Test match between Australia and the West Indies at Sydney Cricket Ground.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Don't say nothing is wrong': Clarke questions selectors' remarks on Paine

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:16 AM IST
But while Clarke believes that the decision to retain Paine was not a wrong one, he questioned selector Trevor Hohns remarks during the announcement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly reacts during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files(REUTERS)
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly reacts during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files(REUTERS)
cricket

Sourav Ganguly doing well, shifted to private room: Hospital

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:17 PM IST
"Dr Aftab Khan and the team comprising Dr Ashwin Mehta, Dr Devi Shetty, Dr Ajit Desai, Dr Saroj Mondal, and Dr Saptarshi Basu successfully performed angioplasty on Sourav Ganguly on January 28, 2021, and two stents were placed," said the medical bulletin on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP