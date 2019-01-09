India vs Australia: Glenn McGrath heaps praise on Virat Kohli for ‘incredible gesture’

Legendary Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath heaped praise of India captain Virat Kohli after the latter opted to use pink gear during the fourth Test in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground.

The third day of the Sydney Test was named ‘Pink Day’ in order to raise money for the McGrath Foundation. The charity, dedicated to his late wife Jane McGrath, supports the placement of breast care nurses across Australia. Cricket goers are encouraged to “wear pink and donate generously”, according to the SCG website.

The Indian cricket team had also presented McGrath with signed pink caps as people united to celebrate the legacy of Jane McGrath and raise funds to support those battling breast cancer.

“The fact that Virat came out the other day, with pink on his gloves, the pads, the bat, the grip, was a very special and an incredible gesture. I love the way Virat plays the game, he is aggressive. When he walks off the field, he is a good human being, a really good person,” McGrath told the Hindu.

“Virat’s humility, the fact that he is a humble person off the field, is a sign of greatness. It’s not just on the field but how you carry yourself off the field too that is so important. I have a lot of respect for him.”

One for the cause. #TeamIndia presented signed caps in support of the McGrath Foundation on Jane McGrath Day at the SCG pic.twitter.com/BlCCWzS7Oa — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2019

The focus has now shifted to the three-match ODI series after India beat Australia 2-1 to record their first-ever win in the longest format Down Under. The first match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

