India vs Australia: Why Virat Kohli & Co presented signed pink caps to Glenn McGrath at SCG

The Indian cricket team presented former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath with signed pink caps as people united to celebrate the legacy of Jane McGrath and raise funds to support those battling breast cancer.

The third day of the Sydney Test was named ‘Pink Day’ in order to raise money for the McGrath Foundation. The charity, dedicated to his late wife Jane McGrath, supports the placement of breast care nurses across Australia. Cricket goers are encouraged to “wear pink and donate generously” according to the SCG website.

The Sydney Cricket Ground was awash with pink with even the spectators donning pink attires and the Australian cricket team also presented the legendary fast bowler with signed ‘baggy pinks’ for his charity.

“The only difference from when I retired to now is half my wardrobe is pink,” McGrath told reporters on Saturday. “Before that I didn’t have pink anywhere near my cricket gear.Never in a million years did we think it would grow into what it has and it’s continuing to get bigger and better every year.

“She (Jane) would think it’s absolutely amazing. She’d be very humbled by it. Probably slightly embarrassed that everyone is making a fuss. But she would be proud,” he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a brilliant 193 and Rishabh Pant smashed a magnificent unbeaten 159 as Australia’s hopes of winning the match and saving the series were washed away by a torrent of Indian runs on Day 2.

Virat Kohli declared on 622 for seven an hour before the close of play when Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed for 81 and Usman Khawaja (5) and Marcus Harris (19) ushered Australia to stumps on 24 without loss.

