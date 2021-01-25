India opening batsman Shubman Gill left the fans and cricket pundits across the world impressed with his brilliant performance in the Test series against Australia. Gill was included in the team after Prithvi Shaw's poor form continued in the Adelaide Test. Gill scored 2 fifties in 3 Tests, registering 259 runs in the series.

Gill's knock of 91 on the final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane might have been overshadowed by Rishabh Pant's match-winning exploits. But the win would not have been possible if the right-handed batsman hadn't given a fantastic start on what were tough batting conditions for the youngster.

Speaking in an interview on Sportstar, West Indies legend Ian Bishop praised Gill, describing him as an "elegent, eye-catching" batsman.

"In Australia, on those slightly bouncier pitches, Gill’s ability to play back and forward appropriately, to take on the short ball with aplomb, as a subcontinental player is the hallmark of the new generation of batsmen," he said.

"This hasn’t always been that way, as we know. His eye-catching, tall, elegant, languid stroke play was easy on the eye. His willingness to respect a certain slow or fast phase of the game showed a good cricketing mind and willingness to be flexible. It wasn’t a case of 'this is the one way I play and I’ll only play that way'. More than anything, he kept improving and not backing down," Bishop added.

The former Windies pacer also explained a 'glitch' in Gill's batting technique and said if Gill found a way to make adjustments in his techniques, he would be able score runs in almost any conditions.

"He does have a glitch in technique which I was concerned about. He plays often from the leg stump, or leg side of the ball, which encourages seamers to challenge him around the fourth or fifth stump and bring the outside edge into play.

"Much in a way like Virender Sehwag used to do and he wasn’t too bad a player. In his final innings at Brisbane, he came across his stumps more at times and didn’t let his hands and bat stray too far from his body where he lost control of his stroke outside his eye line.

"So, he seems aware of it and is prepared to adapt. If he can achieve that, he will be able to continue to score under almost all conditions," Bishop concluded.